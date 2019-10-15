Cobalt Digital Promotes Ciro Noronha to Executive Vice President of Engineering

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Oct. 15, 2019 – Cobalt Digital is pleased to announce the appointment of Ciro Noronha, Ph.D., as executive vice president of engineering. Noronha joined the Cobalt team in 2016 when ImmediaTV was acquired. He will work closely with Ryan Wallenberg, vice president of engineering, and Kyle Wilken, vice president of firmware, managing the engineering team and providing valuable resources for Cobalt Digital as the company continues to offer the highest quality, latest technological solutions to meet the needs of the broadcast industry.

Noronha was responsible for the development of ARQ technology, which was instrumental in enabling a cost-effective means of live, low latency contribution and distribution of broadcast content over the internet. As a result, Cobalt was one of the companies selected to receive the Emmy® Award for "Pioneering Reliable Transmission Method for Live Contribution and TV Links."

“Dr. Noronha has extensive engineering knowledge and management experience that will assist in guiding Cobalt to an increased successful future,” added Gene Zimmerman, president and CEO of Cobalt Digital. “We are pleased to have him on board to strengthen our engineering management team."

Contact Noronha at 217-344-1243 or via email at ciro.noronha@cobaltdigital.com.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.