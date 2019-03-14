Cobalt Digital Partners with Starfish Technologies to Provide Transport Stream Splicing Solution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – March 14, 2019 – Cobalt Digital today announced a partnership with Starfish Technologies, a U.K.-based broadcast technology company, to provide transport stream splicing using the Starfish Technologies TS Splicer software and the Cobalt SCTE-104/35 insertion system. The new solution creates an affordable, automated ad insertion or media replacement system for broadcast, IPTV, satellite, and cable TV applications.

Designed to be a complete replacement for ad insertion or content blocking applications, the TS Splicer combines the functionality of an integrated ad server, SCTE-35 opt-out signal decoding, input stream switching, and transport stream splicing. It takes in transport streams with SCTE-35 triggers and inserts advertisements based on the embedded control signals. The fully configurable TS Splicer performs a technically clean media switch with minimal propagation delay.

Cobalt offers a range of MPEG encoders and decoders, as well as a series of frame synchronizers and scalers, with SCTE-104 injection support. Compatible units include the BBG-1002 Series of standalone encoders, 9902 and 9904 Series openGear® cards, and the new 9992-ENC-HEVC (H.265) card, which offers upgradable multi-channel MPEG-2/AVC encoding.

"Ad insertion is a vital part of any content distribution system, and we are excited to work with Starfish Technologies to add transport stream splicing to our offerings,” said Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital. “This partnership adds further functionality to meet the needs of our customers.”

“Starfish are delighted to be working with such a highly respected supplier. Forming this partnership allows both Cobalt Digital and Starfish Technologies to share their expertise and develop leading solutions which will undoubtedly benefit a wide range of customers,” added Peter Blatchford, sales and marketing director, Starfish Technologies.

About Starfish Technologies

Founded more than ten years ago, Starfish Technologies has an excellent reputation for meeting international broadcasters’ expectations with innovative products and systems. Starfish solutions are proven in service and have been implemented by an impressive list of international customers.

Starfish has developed a wide range of in-house expertise in technologies including: Transport Stream splicing, Transport Stream processing, Multi-platform delivery, Opt-out encoding/decoding, Video Encoding and Transcoding, Video Description and Compliance recording. With this broad software expertise and systems design experience, Starfish is ideally suited to build and operate automated systems for media suppliers across a wide range of applications.

Headquartered in Reading, UK, Starfish Technologies is an ISO 9001 registered company. Further product and press information can be obtained at www.starfish.tv.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.