Cinegy TV Pack drives accessibility with AMI Canada

Munich, Germany 25 June 2018 – Cinegy today announced that Canada-based Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) has implemented Cinegy’s TV Pack software modules on a corporate level to research and develop new approaches for producing and delivering its accessible program offerings. Cinegy epitomises software defined television through its digital video processing, asset management, video compression, automation and playout tools, and is at the vanguard of IP and cloud technologies.



AMI provides three broadcast services in Canada, including AMI-audio, which is an accessible television channel and streaming service offering a variety of compelling stories and engaging original content to Canadians who are blind, partially sighted or otherwise print restricted. AMI-tv is a national English language television channel that broadcasts all content with open described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted, in addition to closed captioning for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. To complete the triumvirate, AMI-télé was launched in 2014 to serve francophone Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, deaf or hard of hearing.



The reason for the implementation was that AMI’s on-premises automated broadcast playout solution was coming near end of life and the incumbent manufacturer had no cloud-based solution as a replacement. AMI therefore decided it was time to learn more about IP-based workflows and cloud operations.



According to AMI, during their initial stages of research to seek better solutions, Cinegy stood out right away with its highly comprehensive, all-in-one starter product called TV Pack. For purchase and installation at an extremely affordable price, AMI has been able to undertake some serious R&D to improve its workflows and processes.



Cinegy TV Pack is an all-in-one live production and playout package that provides everything necessary to get a pixel-perfect TV channel on air at a very low price point. Whether purchased outright or on a cost-effective annual subscription, TV Pack does everything, and more, but in a software-only environment.



TV Pack includes Cinegy Air PRO plus Cinegy Titler for real-time playout and multi-channel automation, including channel branding and CG; Cinegy Capture PRO for real-time ingest; Cinegy Multiviewer, which is comprised of four channels of multi-channel video monitoring; Cinegy Live PRO for mixing and cutting; Cinegy Convert for transcoding and batch processing.



AMI’s Engineering and Operations Manager Michael Kreimeh said, “Cinegy worked very closely with us to help us not only understand the inner-workings of IP based broadcast workflows, but also enable us to set a high standard of product performance/functionality expectations coupled with fiscally accountable solutions – something that’s very hard to find amongst Cinegy’s competitors.



“At the moment we are continuing to use Cinegy in an R&D fashion. This R&D process is enabling us to see just how far Cinegy solutions can benefit AMI and, as a result, develop a highly informed plan to begin making what I’ve no doubt will be an important and beneficial transition to IP.”



Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Cinegy has been developing its software solutions for almost two decades, on the premise that we must be cost-effective, robust and innovative; we pride ourselves that we have multiple elegant solutions to many problems that had been vexing traditional broadcasters for years that simply work.



“We are delighted that AMI has readily seen the value in what TV Pack has to offer companies like them, and so many others, who are taking our highly flexible software modules, whether for R&D or straight-up implementation, and using it to benefit their operations and, ultimately, their audiences.”



