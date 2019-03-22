Cinegy launches new 8K-ready products for broadcast, enterprise, IT & AV markets

Cinegy makes entire product range 8K capable



NAB 2019, 6-11 April, Booth SL8716: Cinegy, the global leader for broadcast playout software in the cloud, has announced that its whole entire product line-up is now 8K capable – including a number of new, 8K-ready products that take Cinegy into enterprise, IT and professional AV markets.



In its current range, Cinegy is showing 8K capability with Cinegy Multiviewer, Cinegy Air PRO playout, and Capture PRO ingest.



Cinegy Head of Product Management Lewis Kirkaldie said, “As important as it is to be able to scale media solutions and do it as efficiently as possible, the ability to do this in a cloud-optimized fashion is just as important.



“Cinegy has optimized its entire product line-up to make it easily cloud deployable. As a front-runner in IP and cloud playout, we have already learned many lessons. The integration of Cinegy Air PRO with infrastructure-as-code software Terraform; visualization and analysis tools such as Grafana and Elasticsearch; plus our own deployment tools and agents make the difference between having an app in the cloud or being able to launch and manage the creation of an entire global playout center from scratch.”



In the case of the new Cinegy Multiviewer release, in addition to being 8K capable, its existing GPU optimization is even better. This makes it the ideal companion to Cinegy Air PRO and Cinegy Capture PRO, already in use by broadcasters, cable operators, telcos and production companies around the globe.



Cinegy CTO Jan Weigner added, “The customer list of Cinegy Multiviewer is a who’s who of the global media and telco industries, but interestingly lots of sports customers have begun deploying it as well. We seem to have the only solution that ticks all their boxes, and then some.”



The benefits of increased scalability and efficiency mentioned for the new Cinegy Air PRO release are equally helpful for Cinegy Capture PRO, making it not only capable of capturing 8K in 10-bit at up to 60 fps, but this equally translates into being able to capture four channels of UHD / 4K using the same hardware.



“Capturing 8K or multiple channels of UHD has never been easier,” adds Weigner. “Blackmagic Design and AJA have released affordable 8K SDI cards, and we have done our job on the software side. In combination with our Daniel2 GPU codec, even small or older machines are now capable of recording 8K or multiple channels of UHD.”



Whether it’s capture, playout, monitoring, news, editing or MAM, all Cinegy products can handle mixed SD, HD, 4K/UHD, and 8K formats, as well as address the challenges of HDR. All Cinegy products are ready to ship at NAB 2019.

###



About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television. Visit www.cinegy.com for more details.



Cinegy PR Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7748 636171



