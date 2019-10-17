Cinegy demonstrates award-winning technology at NATEXPO 2019

Stand A41-7, NATEXPO, Russia, 5-7 November 2019: Cinegy, the global leader for broadcast playout software on premise, hybrid and in the cloud, will demonstrate its award-winning Cinegy Air PRO, Cinegy Capture PRO , Cinegy Multiviewer, as well as Cinegy Desktop and Cinegy Newsroom on the Bavarian Pavilion at NATEXPO in November.



Cinegy products can process mixed SD, HD, 4K/UHD and 8K formats - as well as handle HDR - for capture, playout, monitoring, news, editing, or MAM. All technology being shown at NATEXPO is available immediately.



In addition, Cinegy has now optimised its entire product line to be 8K-ready and deployed in the cloud. One of the early adopters of the open source SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol, Cinegy has SRT baked into all technology, including the license, which removes any concerns about whether users have the legal right, proper subscription, or adequate bandwidth to deploy the software.



“We are proud of our reputation in this region and always value NATEXPO as a good opportunity to meet with existing, as well as new customers”, explained Tanya Zolotuskaya, Sales Manager, Cinegy GmbH. She added “This is an exciting time for our technology which matches the ambition of broadcasters in the region”.



