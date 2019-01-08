ChyronHego and Grass Valley Team Up to Deliver Integrated Graphics Creation and Switching Solution for Sports Arenas

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Jan. 8, 2019 — Major U.S. sports venues are successfully using a new, single-point-of-control integration solution for graphics and production switching developed in collaboration between ChyronHego and Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. Designed for complex venue productions, this integration allows a technical director (TD) to switch shows with game-in-progress graphics delivered simultaneously to multiple displays. These include LED ribbon boards, scoreboards, and concourse/concession screens, all in a simple, repeatable manner.

"Both Grass Valley and ChyronHego have a decades-long tradition of broadcast technology innovation. It was just a matter of time before we got together to create synergy between the world's most widely deployed broadcast graphics system and the global leader in sports production switchers," said Randy Dickerson, ChyronHego's national director, sports venues and strategic accounts. "Formalizing a new, specific integration solution is great news for our joint customers. It means we can create synergy at the engineering and creative level to give TDs more control and greater efficiencies in fast-paced, high-pressure live arena production environments."

The all-new, plug-and-play innovation places single-button control of ChyronHego graphics for stadium and fan engagement (Click Effects PRIME), as well as broadcast (LyricX and PRIME), into the user interface of Grass Valley's Kayenne, Karrera, and GV Korona Video Production Center switchers. This deep integration enables synchronized scene-by-scene or individual layer control with guaranteed repeatability, giving the TD the confidence that graphics will play the moment they are called for. TDs can now directly execute frame-accurate transitions, trigger graphic-enhanced replays, and clear channels by remotely controlling ChyronHego graphics workstations to deploy rich, multilayer graphics presentations to scoreboards — even on a single output.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with ChyronHego," said Tim Walker, senior product manager for Grass Valley. "The production tools developed by both of our companies can often be found together in various applications, but never before has there been such a tight integration between the graphics and the switcher. This is how we see the control for live production graphics moving forward."

"ChyronHego and Grass Valley are flagship solutions in stadiums and production trucks around the world and technical teams everywhere have deep experience with our respective products. Now we're giving them a one-stop solution for graphics and switching that leverages technology they're already familiar with," said Jason Toliopoulos, manager of creative services, ChyronHego. "We are also providing a combined solution that is on the forefront of emerging technologies such as HDR color standards — and compliance with the new SMPTE ST-2110 standards for IP-based networks. That's especially critical now that most newly built in-venue control rooms are based completely around IP-based workflows."

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is focused on empowering customers to create, control, and connect content wherever, however and whenever it is consumed. In this ever-changing media landscape, content remains the most important element. Many of our customers are faced with the need to create and support new workflows while continuing to operate their legacy workflows, simultaneously broadcasting through traditional channels, Over-The-Top platforms, and Video-On-Demand as well as to tablets, PCs, and mobile devices.

We provide the innovative tools and expertise to help customers improve the efficiency of their operations while telling better stories to attract and keep viewers. With Grass Valley's integrated solutions that enable flexibility, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, quality and scalability, broadcasters and content creators have what they need to sustain their businesses. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been in the broadcast business for nearly 60 years and is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc. For more information, visit www.belden.com.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Grass Valley products listed above are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc., GVBB Holdings S.A.R.L. or Grass Valley Canada. Belden Inc., GVBB Holdings S.A.R.L., Grass Valley Canada and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Copyright © 2019 Grass Valley Canada. All rights reserved. Specifications subject to change without notice.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Integrated ChyronHego Graphics User Interface With Grass Valley Switcher

