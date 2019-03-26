Cerberus Livelink Shortlisted for IABM BaM Awards® 2019

NAB 2019, 8-11 April, Booth SL5624: IP managed services provider Cerberus Tech today announced that its managed Livelink platform has been shortlisted in the “Connect” category for the IABM BaM Awards 2019.

Livelink is a fully managed, globally distributed platform that utilises a series of automatically connected edge devices to enable companies to deliver, or monitor, live productions in progress without traditional broadcast infrastructure. All that is required is an internet connection of sufficient size to carry the video.

There are already more than 150 Livelink devices around the world in daily use by a wide range of outside broadcast, events, film, television, and other production companies.

Cerberus CEO Chris Clarke said, “Connectivity is still a significant challenge for many production environments, but Livelink resolves many of those issues by being faster, cost effective, and more reliable than traditional fibre or satellite links.”

Award finalists in multiple categories will be present at an IABM awards reception during NAB 2019, taking place in Las Vegas from 8-11 April. During the exhibition Cerberus will be present on partner Booth SL5624 (Open Broadcast Systems) where it will provide live demonstrations of Livelink.

Chris added, “The potential production applications for Livelink are virtually limitless. We are delighted that IABM has recognised the benefits of our platform and look forward to joining industry friends and colleagues during NAB as the award winners are announced.”

