Captionmax transitions to Starfish audio description software

Reading, UK, 18th October 2018: Starfish Technologies, a pioneer in Audio Description (Video Description) technology, today announced that Captionmax, one of North America's largest full-service media accessibility companies, has purchased and implemented multiple licenses for Starfish’s Advantage Audio Description workstation and linear audio processing software.

The sale is a significant advance into the North American market for Starfish, based in part on product developments that enable Advantage to precisely match framerates and other technical parameters that are specific to the US market.



Moreover, the companies will collaborate on developing future, commercially viable features that will benefit current and prospective customers of both companies.



Captionmax President and CEO Truck Morrison said, “We have been anxious to migrate to a contemporary description software system that we knew could scale with us well into the future.”



Brian Gebhart, Captionmax’s Description Supervisor, added, “The Advantage workstation is the best description tool on the market. The user interface, audio controls, and timing features all help to ensure that our writers are able to create accurate, seamless, expressive descriptions for our clients’ content. And the folks at Starfish have been incredible partners, adding several enhancements to optimize the software for our workflow.”



Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “Captionmax is a leading provider of audio description in the US. Its clients include many of the biggest names in media and entertainment plus well-known corporate, academic, and government organisations. Their scope and market leadership is both broad and highly respected, and we are delighted to be working alongside them to further those ambitions. We are delighted they have committed to fulfilling their future Audio Description deliveries to our technology.”



For more information on Starfish Advantage and other products, visit www.starfish.tv.



About Starfish Technologies

Founded more than ten years ago, Starfish Technologies has an excellent reputation for meeting international broadcasters’ expectations with innovative products and systems. Starfish solutions are proven in service and have been implemented by an impressive list of international customers.



Starfish has developed a wide range of in-house expertise in technologies including: Video Encoding and Transcoding, Multi-platform delivery, Splicing SDI, Transport Stream splicing, Transport Stream processing, IP Delivery of media streams, Opt-out encoding/decoding, Audio Description, Compliance recording and subtitling. With this broad software expertise and systems design experience, Starfish is ideally suited to build and operate automated systems for media suppliers across a wide range of applications.



Headquartered in Reading, UK, Starfish Technologies is an ISO 9001 registered company. Further product and press information can be obtained at www.starfish.tv



About Captionmax

Captionmax was founded in 1993 by Max Duckler, a serial entrepreneur and post-production veteran. Since its founding, the company has grown from a one-man operation to a multi-location enterprise headquartered in Minneapolis, with a workforce spanning from California to New York and serving a large and diverse roster of industry-leading clients. In August of 2017, Captionmax's leadership team led a management buyout, ensuring the future and stability of the company. Our founding principles remain unchanged: to offer the best service, the highest quality, and to make media accessible to everyone.



Starfish contact: Peter Blatchford, Starfish Technologies, Tel: +44 (0) 1189 357253, Email: pete@starfish.tv

Press contact: Jennie Marwick-Evans, Manor Marketing, Tel: +44 (0) 7748 636171 , Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv