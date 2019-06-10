Cable-Tec Expo Selects 115 Abstracts for Fall Technical Forum

JUNE 10, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The expansion of cable telecommunications into new markets has driven the number of technical papers to be presented at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo to 115, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Eighty-four organizations—representing cable operators, technology vendors and other organizations—authored 264 abstracts across a most-ever 11 categories, underscoring Expo’s increasing role as a pivot of innovation, thought leadership and applied science. Selected submissions will be used to program the Fall Technical Forum—a joint production of SCTE•ISBE, NCTA and CableLabs—as well as content in the Innovation Theater in the exhibit hall.

“As cable continues to expand the depth and breadth of its service offerings, the insights that are shared at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo become increasingly more important,” said Bill Warga, co-chair of the Cable-Tec Expo 2019 Program Committee and vice president, Technology for Liberty Global. Added Expo co-chair and Charter Communications executive vice president, Field Operations Tom Adams: “Our consistent ability to program upwards of 100 or more Fall Technical Forum presentations is among the reasons why Cable-Tec Expo is the leading technology event in our industry.”

This year’s technical tracks are: Wireline Access Network; Wireless Access Network; Converging Access Networks; Internet of Things; Business Services; Operational Transformation; Virtualization & Cloud; Security; AI, Machine Learning & Data Analytics; Innovation Across Technologies; and Video Services.

“More than ever this year, the program committee faced a significant challenge in selecting the 115 papers that make up this year’s Fall Technical Forum,” said Chris Bastian, senior vice president, Engineering and CTO of SCTE•ISBE. “We’re grateful to all who volunteered to create the Fall Technical Forum, whether it was dedicating time to creating submissions or to those on the program committee who dedicated resources to reviewing the record 264 abstracts.”

Among the scheduled workshop topics at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 are:

· The Device Differentiator - How Operators Can Leverage Their CPE for New Services and Revenue Opportunities

· SD-What? Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About SD-WAN

· How Cable 10G and Wireless 5G/CBRS Can Work Together

· Virtualizing the CMTS

· Consumer Privacy and Mobile Devices

· Low Latency DOCSISTechnology

In addition to the Fall Technical Forum workshops, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 will feature a wide range of sessions dedicated to cable’s role in shaping the future of communications, including: a Monday, Sept. 30 pre-conference event, “Mission 10G: Implementing Forward Looking Capabilities in your Network” supported by CommScope, Harmonic, Intel and Vecima Networks; a Smart Cities/IoT Pavilion presented by Charter Communications and Liberty Global from Tuesday through Thurs, Oct. 1-3 on the exhibit floor and exclusive “Smart Cities Day” presentations on Thursday, Oct. 3 on the Innovation Theater Stage; and two Thursday, Oct. 3 post-Expo sessions: “Leveraging the Open Source Community as a Force Multiplier and Innovation House,” presented by ADTRAN, and “Network Convergence and Intelligent Connectivity in the 5G Era,” presented by AMDOCS.

Scheduled from Monday, September 30 through Thursday, October 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features valuable learning, peer-to-peer interaction, and networking opportunities that are designed to prepare the technology workforce for the advent of future products and services. A first-ever CableLabsEnvision Vendor Forum on Monday, Sept. 30 will help to accelerate innovation by introducing new technology advancements to the vendor community. Cable TV Pioneers will conduct the annual banquet in conjunction with Cable-Tec Expo, on Wednesday, October 2.

Registration, attendance, exhibit, and sponsorship/advertisement information about SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 can be found at http://expo.scte.org.