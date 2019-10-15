BULGARIA'S bTV MEDIA GROUP SELECTS AUTOSCRIPT PROMPTING AND VINTEN CAMERA SUPPORT SOLUTIONS

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — Oct. 15, 2019 — bTV Media Group, Bulgaria's TV audience leader, has installed state-of-the-art teleprompter and camera support equipment from Autoscript and Vinten in its all-new innovative studio. Located in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, the futuristic broadcast newsroom incorporates seven Vinten Quartz pedestals with Vector 750 pan-and-tilt heads, along with Autoscript EPIC-IP17 teleprompters.

In addition to bTV, Bulgaria's first private national TV station, the bTV Media Group's television unit consists of market-leading channels bTV Action, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Lady, and RING. The new studio is the largest-scale technological project in the history of bTV and is unique in Central and Eastern Europe, featuring three multifunctional sets, 11 video walls, and a total area of 450 square metres.

The Autoscript and Vinten equipment is part of an overall design based on maximum flexibility in camera choreography and functional efficiency. Each camera setup includes an Autoscript EPIC-IP17 teleprompter sporting a sleek carbon-fibre hood, together with an integrated talent monitor.

"It's an honour to see our equipment playing a key role in bTV's new studio project," said Martin Leuenberg, Autoscript and Vinten regional sales manager. "The showpiece new studio — including a unique 360-degree set — enables bTV journalists to present the most important news, sports, and current events in an even more dynamic, accessible, and interactive way. The Vinten heads and pedestals, coupled with the Autoscript prompting solutions, play a critical role in this effort by empowering bTV camera operators and its on-air talent."

Information about Autoscript is available at www.autoscript.tv. More information on Vinten and its products is available at www.vinten.com.

# # #

A Snapshot of bTV

bTV is the first private national TV channel in Bulgaria. Established in 2000, it has been the viewership leader ever since. bTV sets the trends on the market and offers the most trusted news and only the highest quality entertainment and fiction content on all platforms. bTV is trendsetter in technology. After first introducing HD, 3D-mapping, augmented reality, 360° video and 360° livestream online, it now utilizes a unique hi-tech studio. bTV is part of bTV Media Group, operating six TV channels, several digital platforms, and five radio stations, and it is majority owned by Central European Media Enterprises. For more information, visit www.btv.bg.

A Snapshot of Autoscript

Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, is the leading global provider of professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters. Established in 1984, Autoscript manufactures reliable, premium-quality hardware and software solutions for both networks and stand-alone operations. Autoscript's new Intelligent Prompting system is the world's only fully IP-enabled, end-to-end prompting workflow. Intelligent Prompting devices, including the innovative EVO-IP prompt monitor, connect to WinPlus-IP prompting software via an IP network, enabling extremely flexible integration and operation in any location with network access. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VPS/191015VPS.docx

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/VPS/VPS-bTV_Studio_Bulgaria_5.png

www.wallstcom.com/VPS/VPS-bTV_Studio_Bulgaria_7.png

www.wallstcom.com/VPS/VPS-bTV_Studio_Bulgaria_10.png

Photo Caption: Three images of the cutting-edge broadcast newsroom at bTV.