Broadpeak Drives Higher-Quality Television Experiences in the Android TV Environment

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — Oct. 30, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR and umbrellaCDN™ CDN selection solutions are gaining significant momentum in the Android TV environment. As the popularity of Android TV dramatically grows, with 99.2 million devices expected to be shipped by 2022 and more than 140 pay-TV operators using Android TV, Broadpeak's video delivery solutions are empowering content providers and pay-TV operators around the world to offer better-quality television experiences on Android TV screens.

"Android TV is the fastest-growing platform in the digital TV market, used by tens of millions of consumers and hundreds of operators," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "By integrating several of Broadpeak's video delivery solutions into the Android TV framework, we're enabling content providers and operators to take full advantage of the environment, offering support for ultra-low-latency live streaming, server-side ad insertion and replacement, advanced video analytics, cloud PVR, and the ability to deliver an exceptional UHD and HDR broadcast-quality experience."

Broadpeak will demonstrate its solutions for Android TV during the APAC Android TV Summit, Nov. 12-14, in Bangkok, Thailand at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Suite 13304. Key highlights will include:

nanoCDN™ multicast ABR for Android TV operator tier: Deployed on more than 100 devices, Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution enables pay-TV operators to deliver content on an Android TV operator-tier set-top box (STB), using multicast to carry ABR formats (e.g., CMAF) and solving the issues of scalability and latency raised by ABR distribution.

In order to ease the integration of multicast ABR within Android TV, Broadpeak has developed a multicast ABR TV input that plugs into the Android TV Input Framework (TIF) and can be used by any TV app running on the managed STB and making use of the TIF.

BkYou personalized ad insertion integrated with Google Ad Manager: By leveraging manifest manipulation, Broadpeak enables video ad insertion or replacement, allowing operators to monetize their live and on-demand services at the highest value.

umbrellaCDN with Diversity™ for Android TV retail tier: Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN allows content providers to select the most-adapted CDN among multiple available choices for streaming their content. By embedding Diversity, a groundbreaking feature of umbrellaCDN, in their applications, content providers can dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs-as-a-service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content on Android TV smart TV sets at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.

Broadpeak will also take the opportunity during the APAC Android TV Summit to introduce a new white paper titled "Keeping Control in the Age of Android TV." The white paper reviews the advantages and potential drawbacks of deploying Android TV for pay-TV operators. It also outlines the changes taking place in the TV market, the role that Android TV plays in adapting to these changes, and how successful operators are responding to the challenging landscape.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

