Broadpeak at BroadcastAsia2019

The video streaming market continues to experience rapid growth. By the end of 2018, more than 100 pay-TV operators worldwide had engaged Android TV STB deployments for their OTT services, with APAC being the most active region. To monetize their OTT services, content providers and pay-TV operators need scalable, cost-effective content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens, whether delivered over managed or unmanaged networks.

At BroadcastAsia2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its CDN, Cloud PVR, multicast ABR, multiscreen via satellite, and local video-caching solutions, showing support for the world-class Android TV operating system and real-world deployments in the APAC region. Leading the charge for better video streaming quality of experience, Broadpeak will also showcase ultra-low latency and 5G technologies.

Innovations for Operators:

Android TV is the fastest growing platform in the digital TV market and is expected to lead the STB and TV market by 2025. At BroadcastAsia2019, Broadpeak will demonstrate how its multicast ABR technology is solving scalability and latency issues for video delivery across all screens, including for Android TV-based OS devices. A range of applications are supported, including:

• Cloud PVR: With Broadpeak's solution, operators have a simple, scalable, and flexible approach to delivering time-shifted TV services, including start-over, catch-up TV, and impulsive recording on all screens, with the possibility of recording and watching seamlessly with any device.

• Ultra-low latency: Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution enables ultra-low latency on every screen. New features for nanoCDN will be demonstrated, such as Common Media File Format (CMAF) and chunked transfer encoding, which further decrease latency for OTT live streaming.

• Device synchronization: Leveraging nanoCDN, operators can synchronize the devices that are receiving live content within a home network in ABR format in order to avoid echo effects that impact the user experience. This capability is especially useful in bars, restaurants, and common facilities, where several screens display the same content.

Demo of Next-Gen CDNs for 5G Content Delivery

5G networks are the future of content delivery in the mobile-operator world. At BroadcastAsia2019, Broadpeak will demonstrate how it is actively participating in the definition of 5G standards and developing caching solutions and tools for optimizing resource management allocation for mobile networks, using either multicast or unicast depending on the popularity of the content.

Multicast ABR for Satellite

Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology is a ready-to-deploy, cost-effective solution for OTT delivery. nanoCDN allows operators to address scalable multiscreen streaming with transmission over satellite for live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content. By leveraging storage available on the receiver, operators can expand their offering to include advanced nonlinear services such as time-shifting or start-over TV for increased monetization. The solution can be combined with a hybrid broadband network or used without internet access.

Innovations for Content Providers:

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video-Caching Technology

As broadcasters and content providers look to lower CDN costs, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers a unique solution that leverages local video-caching technology. Using BroadCache Box, broadcasters can dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers' quality of experience by deploying local caches into telecom or cable operators' networks. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Enhance Content Quality With umbrellaCDN™ With CDN Diversity

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ CDN selector allows content providers to choose the best content delivery networks for streaming their content. At BroadcastAsia, Broadpeak will highlight new video-analytics features and CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking feature of umbrellaCDN that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems, reaching capacities of several million simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

