Broadcast Pix Champions Video-Over-IP Workflows at ACM 2019

Chelmsford, Mass. – July 8, 2019 – Tony Mastantuono, product manager of Broadcast Pix™, will be part of a video-over-IP panel discussion on Wednesday, July 10, at the Alliance for Community Media 2019 Annual Conference (Booth 15) in Portland, Ore. The conference runs July 10-12, and Broadcast Pix will demo its BPswitch™ integrated production switcher in the ACM exhibit hall during the first two days of the conference.

Mastantuono will showcase GovTV, the San Diego-based company that offers remote live production of government meetings using a BPswitch IP-based workflow model, during the discussion. “You hear the term ‘video-over-IP’ a lot in our industry right now, but we want to go beyond the buzzword,” he explained. “This technology can really help PEG channels with government meeting coverage and other applications. GovTV is one success story – we want to help ACM members develop their own IP-based workflows.”

In the exhibit hall, Broadcast Pix will demo its new Version 7.5 software, a major upgrade for BPswitch that provides browser-based switching on mobile devices through the Broadcast Pix Commander™ touchscreen control platform. It offers IP-based remote control of servers and robotic cameras, access to all workflow tools, and full-motion viewing of production elements through a standard internet connection. Version 7.5 also offers enhanced control for routers, cameras, and streaming CDNs – as well as exciting improvements for its optional BPfusion CG automation software.

All BPswitch systems include a full complement of built-in workflow tools, including the NewBlueNTX multi-layer 3D motion graphics CG, multiple channels of clips and graphics, keyers with DVEs, program recording, clip and graphic stores, file-based macros, ClearKey™ chromakey and Virtual Studios virtual sets, and customizable BPview™ multi-view. BPswitch IX, the newest model in the BPswitch product family, features six network inputs that support NDI and RTSP sources, and is ideal for auditoriums, conference rooms, and other facilities equipped with remote cameras that are switched from a central control room.

About Broadcast Pix

With a tightly coupled switcher and 3D motion graphics CG, Broadcast Pix provides the most fully integrated live video production systems with patented control and automation technology. From compact units to large-scale, multi-system solutions, every Broadcast Pix features an extensive toolset that makes it easy to optimize and customize your workflows locally and over IP. Plus, its BPNet ecosystem provides secure cloud services and asset management. Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix has customers in more than 100 countries and is the leader in fully integrated production switchers for government, broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

