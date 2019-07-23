Brightline Now Shipping cMe2 Compact Huddle Room Light

Bridgeville, Penn. – July 23, 2019 – Brightline, a leading manufacturer of energy efficient lighting systems, today announced its new cMe2 huddle room light is shipping. The compact fixture delivers high-quality lighting for smaller work spaces that have inadequate lighting for videoconferencing and other video interactions.

Providing lifelike color reproduction for video collaboration spaces, the cost-effective cMe2 offers high-output, high-color rendering video light with on-board dimming for quick level adjustments. The cMe2 features a black finish and includes a cover with black eggcrate louver and glare filter.

Each cMe2 ships with a credenza stand for quick setup that allows the fixture to be shared between rooms, as well as a wall mount bracket for more permanent installations. Two to three units can provide balanced lighting for small groups, while a single cMe2 can provide excellent lighting for an individual videoconferencing participant.

“Huddle rooms are being used more and more as collaborative areas in modern offices, but these small areas usually have office lighting that’s not designed for videoconferencing,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “Our new cMe2 huddle room light is powerful, affordable, unobtrusive, and can truly transform these workspaces into video-ready communication centers.”

About Brightline

A leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconference, e‑learning, and government, Brightline’s mission is to enable communication through clarity. With more than 5,000 customers in over 35 countries, Brightline specializes in enhancing the presentation of visual images by providing high quality, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective evolutionary lighting solutions. Get enlightened at brightlines.com.