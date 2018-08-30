Boxx TV To Make Cinec Debut

Boxx TV, a leading supplier of innovative digital microwave solutions to the broadcast industry, today announced that it is to exhibit at Cinec 2018 for the first time.

Taking place at the MOC Events Center in Munich from 22-24 September 2018, Boxx TV will demonstrate its new Atom and Atom Lite systems to visitors at the show in Hall 3, Stand D23.

The Boxx Atom system provides a high performance HD wireless solution with an uncapped range in a small and lightweight form factor. New for Cinec 2018, the Atom range now includes timecode and record trigger on all systems and a new smaller form factor premium receiver. Compact and lightweight, the Atom Transmitter offers an SDI loop and HDMI input, ideal for use with Steadicam, portable field monitoring, and UAV video links. Operating within the 5GHz licence-exempt spectrum, Atom has been optimised to work out-of-the-box with minimal configuration.

What sets the Atom and Atom Lite solutions apart from their competitors, is their ability to broadcast a signal to an unlimited number of receivers without pairing requirements. With an uncapped range, users are able to extend the array of the system using specialised antennas.

As with all Atom products, both the Atom and Atom Lite systems are fully cross-compatible and will work with all systems, current and new.

“Visitors to NAB2018 were able to catch their first look at our new Boxx Atom and Atom Lite systems, and they were well-received,” says Kyle Faircloth, Sales & Marketing, Boxx TV. “Now, not only are we excited to exhibit at Cinec for the first time, but also to have the opportunity to present these solutions to the European market.”

“We are very proud to have been the first company to bring zero-delay wireless solutions to the broadcasting industry a mere decade ago. Whilst the demand for our existing products remains high, there has been a steady but insatiable appetite for more features at a lower price point. To this end we have incorporated timecode and record trigger into our smallest form factor systems yet,” adds Darrell Bilton, CEO, Boxx TV. “We look forward to demonstrating and explaining the benefits our Boxx Atom range can deliver to any production at Cinec this year.”