Boxer Systems joins the DPP

Harpenden UK, 29 August 2019 — Boxer Systems, a leading UK solution provider for the media and creative industries, has formally joined the DPP. The DPP is the media industry’s business network with members from more than 400 companies spanning every aspect of broadcast production, from major, established companies to fledgling start-ups.



Boxer Systems CTO Marc Risby said, “Through our partners, we have been involved with the DPP since its inception, but this formally marks our direct involvement. The DPP provides an environment in which companies from the whole global supply chain can collaboratively address issues common to all, and create new opportunities, which mirrors our role as a comprehensive technology and system solution provider.”



DPP Managing Director Mark Harrison added, “The DPP continues to grow in size, strength, and scope. The ongoing development and establishment of recommended technical and metadata practices would not be possible without cross-industry cooperation on our technical projects. Boxer System’s expertise adds to this pool of knowledge, and we’re delighted to have them on board.”



The DPP was initially established by three major UK broadcasters, BBC, ITV and Channel 4, with representatives from each still comprising its Board. The organisation’s influence has now spread globally to include membership from many international organisations. Moreover, recommended DPP practices have been being adopted throughout the world as beneficial to regional digital production initiatives.

About Boxer Systems

Boxer Systems has worked for more than 25 years in the broadcast and post-production arenas, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients including: Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, Thomson Reuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel and Liverpool FCTV.



Boxer Systems has confirmed its commitment to providing quality products and services by becoming ISO 9001:2008 registered. Continuing external assessment ensures a consistently high level of service for all those who work with us.



About DPP

The DPP is the media industry's business network. It is a not-for-profit company with an international membership that spans the whole media supply chain, covering global technology companies, production companies, digital agencies, suppliers, service providers, post production facilities, online platforms, broadcasters, distributors and not-for-profit organisations. The DPP harnesses the collective intelligence of its membership to generate insight, enable change and create market opportunities. For more information, or to enquire about membership visit thedpp.com



