Boxer Systems announces partnership with Qumulo

Harpenden UK, 5 September 2018 — Boxer Systems, a leading UK solutions provider for the video, film and TV market, today announced a new partnership with Seattle-based Qumulo, an innovative kind of storage company based entirely on advanced software.



Qumulo pioneered file storage for the cloud era and continues to redefine archive file storage with the recent release of the Qumulo Nearline Archive Series, claimed to be the only file storage system designed for cloud-driven businesses delivered on cloud data centre standard hardware.



Jayson Chase, commercial director at Boxer Systems, said, “We always strive to ensure that our customers get the best value and performance for their money, and Qumulo tracks with those values.



“Data has become the lifeblood of today’s businesses, and in many ways always has been. The big difference now is that all data is useful, not just the data you think you’re after. It all needs to be stored, analysed and repurposed. Increasingly, the older data gets, the more its value appreciates, so it’s important to retain and preserve it.”



Qumulo Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Dr. Thore Rabe added, “Boxer’s customer base stands to benefit substantially from our range of storage products and techniques, and we too will gain from Boxer’s acknowledged expertise and extensive range of contacts in the markets it serves. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship that defines ‘partnership’ and I look forward to the many joint projects we will no doubt pursue – and complete – together.”

###

About Boxer Systems



Boxer has worked for more than 25 years in the broadcast and post-production arenas, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients including: Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, Thomson Reuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel and Liverpool FCTV.



Boxer has confirmed its commitment to providing quality products and services by becoming ISO 9001:2008 registered. Continuing external assessment ensures a consistently high level of service for all those who work with us.



Media Contact:

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing



Phone: +44 (0) 7899 977222



