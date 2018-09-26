Boxer installs Telestream Vantage at ITV London

Harpenden UK, 26 September 2018 — Boxer Systems, a leading UK solution provider for video, film and TV markets, today announced the successful installation and implementation of Telesteam’s powerful, scalable, software-enabled Vantage Media Processing Platform at ITV London.



Boxer Systems is Telestream’s UK channel partner and worked closely with ITV to specify, install, and configure the system.



Jayson Chase, Commercial Director, Boxer said, “ITV, as do many broadcasters, had a requirement to transcode ever larger amounts of data. For example, transcoding DPP compliant files to ProRes for international customers could only be done more-or-less in real time. Moreover, such time-consuming work was anticipated to increase, which they needed a system that could handle far more data, faster. After careful consideration, we determined that Telestream’s Vantage with the right platform for the job.”



Vantage is based on a flexible service-oriented architecture and is made up of discrete services and connectors that combine to create powerful automated workflows – all under unified system control. Vantage services provide transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, media analysis, and content assembly. Vantage connectors enable seamless, API-level integration with third-party systems.



Sonny Hanley, ITV Head of Content Operations and Delivery said: "We've worked with Vantage for a number of years so when we wanted to look at increasing our transcoding capability we again chose the Telestream Vantage system because we know it is one of the market leaders in this area. Boxer made the installation very easy and we've seen a positive impact on our content delivery workflows."

About Boxer Systems

Boxer Systems has worked for more than 25 years in the broadcast and post-production arenas, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients including: Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, Thomson Reuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel and Liverpool FCTV.



Boxer Systems has confirmed its commitment to providing quality products and services by becoming ISO 9001:2008 registered. Continuing external assessment ensures a consistently high level of service for all those who work with us.



About Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world’s most demanding media and entertainment companies as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences, generate more revenue from and ensure the quality of their media.



Telestream corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For company and product information, visit .



