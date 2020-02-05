Bolin Technology Adopts Audinate's Dante AV for Use in Pro AV PTZ Network Cameras

Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante® AV networking technology, today announced today that Bolin Technology, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras has adopted Dante AV for inclusion in Bolin products.

Bolin Technology designs, manufactures and distributes high performance professional grade PTZ cameras for use in audio visual, broadcast, live streaming, lecture capture and telemedicine. Bolin strives to provide the latest technology in video with intelligent features like auto-tracking PTZ using AI, and managed video outputs using industry standards. In addition to self-branded products, Bolin provides OEM and ODM services for other manufacturers.

Dante AV is an integrated audio and video networking solution, bringing to video all the benefits that have made Dante the market-leading audio over IP solution: discovery, ease-of-use and integrated control.

At ISE, Bolin and Audinate will demonstrate Dante AV AV-over-IP with independent audio and video streams. Bolin PTZ cameras will be used with audio from strategically placed Dante-enabled microphones, transmitted over a standard 1Gbps Ethernet network to Dante AV receivers for video and Dante-enabled PoE powered speakers for audio. Dante AV maintains time alignment across all devices for perfect audio to video lip sync. All AV components can be placed in their optimum location and will perform as a fully coherent system thanks to Dante AV.

“High quality PTZ cameras are a critical element of the Dante AV ecosystem,” says Bob Ehlers, VP of Product Management at Audinate. “In addition to this being an important new product direction for Bolin, their capacity as an ODM means new opportunities for other manufacturers with white-labeled products that can be rapidly brought to market. All of this benefits the customer who can now use networked video as easily as Dante audio, while delivering separate audio and video streams for complete essence independence.”

“As an early adopter of Dante AV, we are excited to provide a performance-driven PTZ solution for those AV professionals looking to seamlessly integrate Dante Audio and Video” says Jennifer Lee, Director of Sales and Marketing from Bolin Technology.

Audinate will be demonstrating Dante AV enabled PTZ cameras at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam from February 11th through the 14th in Hall 7, Stand C193

Interested manufacturers can get more information on Dante AV and contact sales by visiting the Dante AV webpage at www.audinate.com/dante-av.