Blackmagic Design Announces New UltraStudio 4K Mini

Fremont, CA, USA - Thursday, August 8, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio 4K Mini, a new capture and playback solution for Thunderbolt 3 computers with 12G‑SDI, HDMI, analog video and audio connections that lets customers build solutions for editing, color grading, live broadcast graphics, archiving from traditional broadcast decks and live internet streaming.

UltraStudio 4K Mini is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$995.

Now customers can connect Thunderbolt 3 computers to any kind of video equipment for building high performance edit workstations, archiving from old broadcast decks, outputting broadcast graphics and even live streaming. Simply connect to the Thunderbolt 3 port to get a wide range of video and audio connections that operate in all SD, HD, Ultra HD and 4K DCI formats up to 60 frames per second. UltraStudio is designed to work with popular video software on Mac, Windows and Linux such as DaVinci Resolve, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro and many more.

The new UltraStudio 4K Mini model is a portable Thunderbolt 3 capture and playback solution packed with the latest broadcast technology, including 12G‑SDI, HDMI 2.0 and analog connections. Customers get broadcast quality 8 and 10-bit high dynamic range capture in all formats up to 4K DCI at 60p, and 12-bit high dynamic range capture in all formats up to 4K DCI at 30p. It’s small enough to fit in a rack or be used on a desktop. The front panel features push button controls, an LCD for monitoring signal and setup, an XLR microphone input and a ¼" headphone jack. UltraStudio 4K Mini features USB for connecting a keyboard and mouse, plus it will trickle charge their laptop computer when connected to the Thunderbolt 3 port. There’s even a built in SD card reader allowing instant access to their camera media cards.

Whether you’re working on-set or in post production, UltraStudio gives them broadcast and digital cinema quality capture and playback that can be used for any workflow. UltraStudio is perfect for everything from editing, color and visual effects to live capture and on-set monitoring during production. There are even models with 12G‑SDI and support for the latest HDR formats to ensure high end colorists get everything they need for monitoring to broadcast displays, HDR televisions or the latest digital cinema projectors. UltraStudio can even be used to feed SDI fill and key from RGB graphics directly from a computer to a live production switcher for amazing live broadcast graphics keying.

With UltraStudio customers can connect to virtually any video device. All UltraStudio models include SDI in and out, HDMI out for monitoring on TVs and projectors and analog YUV/NTSC/PAL video and balanced analog input for archiving from legacy analog broadcast tape decks. The UltraStudio 4K Mini and Extreme models add an extra HDMI input plus a balanced analog audio out for connecting to in-studio audio monitoring.

Built on revolutionary Thunderbolt 3™ technology, UltraStudio uses a blazingly fast single cable connection to any computer that has the bandwidth to handle the highest resolution video formats easily. Thunderbolt ensures low latency and highly accurate time synchronization for the highest quality capture and playback. UltraStudio 4K models also include an AC power connection, perfect when working in studios. The new UltraStudio 4K Mini model even provides 45W trickle power via Thunderbolt 3 to the connected computer so it stays charged when connected.

When working with uncompressed video all captured images are a perfect pixel‑for‑pixel clone of the source without any quality loss, so customers have the confidence they’re working at the absolute highest quality possible. Get the sharpest keying with green screens, cleanest compositions, superior color correction and more. Ultra HD has 4 times the resolution of 1080HD for amazing looking images.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3 and UltraStudio 4K Mini feature the latest 12G‑SDI, for the most powerful video capture and playback solution. The incredible speed of 12G‑SDI means UltraStudio 4K models can support both capture and playback of Ultra HD and 4K 60p over a single BNC cable. Because 12G‑SDI connections are multi rate, customers can still connect to all of their existing equipment. Only 12G‑SDI gives customers the compatibility to connect to all their existing SD and HD equipment but also supports the future with all Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. Because the 12G‑SDI outputs are dual link, customers can do stereoscopic or simultaneous fill and key in real time up to 2160p30.

UltraStudio 4K models feature elegant front panels with integrated color LCD and fast control buttons, with the rear panel using industry standard BNC and HDMI connectors for video connections. UltraStudio Mini models are designed for portability and can be used as a stand alone on a desktop or rack mounted with other equipment. The UltraStudio HD Mini model is even more compact at only ⅓ of a rack width. That means they have very low visual impact when placed on a desktop, and customers can fit up to 3 of them in a single rack unit size.

UltraStudio models have been designed to be the perfect match for DaVinci Resolve, so customers can get a complete post production solution simply by downloading the software now on Mac, Windows or Linux. Whether you’re working on major feature films, episodic television production, music videos, TVCs or even the latest YouTube shoot, DaVinci Resolve gives customers a high end workflow so the tools will never be the limit to their creativity.

"This new model is a fantastic replacement for the older UltraStudio model, because it adds 12G‑SDI and Thunderbolt 3, but it's also much smaller in size," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "This makes it the perfect solution for broadcasters who need live graphics and edit monitoring, as well as anyone who wants high quality Ultra HD streaming for live production! It's a whole new UltraStudio for a new generation of workflows!"

UltraStudio 4K Mini Features

Thunderbolt 3 interface for 40 Gb/s capture and playback.

3 models available with both portable and rack mount options.

Ideal for edit monitoring, live graphics, archive and streaming.

12G‑SDI, HDMI 2.0, YUV/NTSC/PAL video and balanced audio.

Supports 45W trickle charging to connected computer.

Supports all SD, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p and 4K DCI formats.

Front panel with LCD, mic input, headphone and SD card slot.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve for editing, color, VFX and audio.

Supports DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, Avid and more.

Includes support for Mac, Windows and Linux.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio 4K Mini is available now for US$995, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.Press PhotographyProduct photos of the UltraStudio 4K Mini, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G‑SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.