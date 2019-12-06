BlackWire Designs Unleashes The Service Call Killer Driver for the Control4 Platform

PHOENIX — Dec. 3, 2019 — BlackWire Designs a leading distributor in the custom installation market, today introduced The Service Call Killer, a new driver for the Control4 platform that eliminates the need for service calls to power cycle devices that have fallen offline.

To kill service calls before they start, the driver monitors the connected status of components controlled by residential or commercial Control4 systems. If a device falls offline, the driver automatically issues a command to compatible PDUs to power cycle the outlet it's connected to.

"Service calls not only increase operational expenses for integrators, but they also impact the user experience due to system downtime. It's especially frustrating when all that's required is unplugging a component and plugging it back in to solve a simple connectivity issue," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "The Service Call Killer addresses this issue quickly and effectively with no intervention required, making it a must-have for any installation."

The new driver installs in a matter of seconds and offers an easy-to-use interface. It's currently compatible with almost any PDU on the market, including Luxul's 2-, 8-, and 16-outlet PDUs, and Middle Atlantic Products' PDUs featuring RackLink.

About BlackWire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, BlackWire Designs utilizes integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it's after hours or on weekends. Its experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their business' day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com.

