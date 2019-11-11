Black Box to Show High-Performance KVM and Video Wall Solutions for Homeland Security and Safety at Milipol Paris

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Nov. 11, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced that it will feature its secure, high-performance KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) solutions, NIAP 3.0-certified KVM switches, and HDMI-over-IP distribution and video wall control solutions on Stand 4 A 052 at Milipol Paris 2019. Dedicated to homeland security and safety, Milipol Paris 2019 will take place Nov.19-22 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

"Milipol Paris gives us an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how our uniquely robust KVM solutions, secure KVM switches, and sophisticated HDMI-over-IP products address the key requirements of modern homeland security and safety applications," said John Hickey, senior director, KVM products and R&D at Black Box. "We look forward to highlighting our NIAP 3.0-certified KVM switches, new Emerald Remote App, and MediaCento IPX system, all of which help users establish flexible control over signal distribution and displays in mission-critical use cases."

NIAP 3.0-certified secure KVM switches from Black Box enable secure peripheral control between multiple computers and devices. Connecting computer peripherals such as a keyboard and mouse to a PC introduces potential data leakage and hacking risks. The Black Box Secure KVM Switch line provides port isolation between networks, ensuring no data is leaked between secure ports and the outside world. Built with true data path isolation between systems and networks, these switches help prevent hardware tampering.

Part of the award-winning Emerald™ Unified KVM extension and matrix switching platform from Black Box, the Emerald Remote App is a new KVM software receiver that facilitates remote computer access to both physical and virtual machines from any Windows 10 device. The Remote App enhances mobility, device access, and monitoring on an Emerald system and delivers a full HD video desktop experience up to 40 fps from multiple connections that can be launched simultaneously. With these capabilities, users can manage devices and access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere.

MediaCento™ IPX is an HDMI-over-IP distribution solution that enables users to transmit HDMI video up to 4K UHD over Ethernet to a virtually unlimited number of screens with ultra-low latency as far as the local network reaches. The HD and 4K models extend HDMI digital video/audio up to 100 metres between transmitter and receiver (point-to-point) using CATx cable or (4K model only) up to 30 kilometres between transmitter and receiver over single-mode fibre cable using a standard Gigabit SFP module. MediaCento IPX transmitter(s) and receiver(s) install directly into an existing LAN infrastructure, and setup is plug and play, with no need to configure any IP settings. When deployed along with the MediaCento™ controller from Black Box, the system becomes an IP-based matrix switch and video wall processor.

More information about Milipol Paris 2019 is available at https://en.milipol.com/.

Further details on Black Box and its full product portfolio are available at www.blackbox.eu.

# # #

About Black Box

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.eu and follow us on Twitter @BlackBoxEMEA.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/191111BlackBox.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/BlackBox-MilipolParis.zip

Photo Caption: Black Box will feature its NIAP 3.0-certified secure KVM switches, MediaCento™ IPX HDMI-over-IP distribution solution, and Emerald Remote App at Milipol Paris 2019 on Stand 4 A 052.

Follow Black Box:

Blog: https://www.blackbox.com/en-us/blog/technology

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-box/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackbox.ns

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackbox_ns

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BlackBoxNS