Bittree Unveils Fiber-Optic Feed-Through Patch Panel Enclosure to Simplify IT Convergence



Glendale,CA –August22,2018 – Addressing the convergence of IT with the video and audio operations associated with its core markets, media infrastructure leader Bittree today announces the launch of the DSFB124NL Series, its next-generation patch panel enclosures. The feed-through, slide-out enclosure solution is ideal for customers managing interconnections and cross-connections within IT closets and data centers, as well as in TV and radio facilities, recording studios, sports and live event venues, and various commercial AV architectures.

The first product in the series, the DSFB124NL-ST, is now shipping and accommodates high-density, simplex ST-to-ST connections. A second version, the DSFB124NL-LC will follow later in 2018 to accommodate duplex LC-to-LC connections. Both products will accommodate single and multi-mode fiber applications, while its compact 1RU form factor enables high-density 24-position patching – an important benefit in facilities with limited rack space.

Unlike previous-generation Bittree enclosures, the new DSFB124NL series includes steel gliding rails for easier access to connections, instead of the friction-based trays of the past. The gliding trays offer a huge benefit for smooth movement and steady-locking positions simplifying access between ports as technicians move, add or make changes to the fiber-optic network. The enclosure comes withgrommets, cable strain reliefs and bend radius guides, and along with knock-out positions available on all four sides, technicians can easily accommodate any demanding installation.

Customers further benefit from Bittree’s state-of-the-art engineering quality. The products are built using a cold-rolled steel construction with a durable black powder-coat finish, ensuring a highly durable and reliable product design. The fold-down, clear-red acrylic front and rear doors additionally enables visual inspection of the patch interface to monitor connections and performance.

“This new series is a very timely solution, given its value for customers working through an IT convergence project,” said Bryan Carpenter, Senior Sales Consultant, Bittree. “In a broadcast facility or venue working with single-mode fiber over video lines, everything can run to one Bittree panel for distribution. In a data center or data-centric application where single-mode is preferable for longer distances, this is a perfect server-to-machine solution to interconnect backbone cabling to active equipment, or cross-connect to a main or horizontal distribution system. In any scenario, the DSFB124NL enclosure is built with connection to a core switch and/or routing system in mind, and makes life even easier for the technicians that install and manage the entire ecosystem.”

Carpenter adds that once the second model becomes available, customers can even combine inserts and connections to optimize user-efficiency.

“A customer could easily custom-order and modify an enclosure to accommodate half ST and half LC connections, for example,” said Carpenter. “It’s a highly modular platform with removable inserts, instead of requiring the entire box be replaced.”



About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.