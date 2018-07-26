Biamp Welcomes New Country Manager for Benelux Region

Mark Ebing Joins Biamp in Its Continued Investment in Europe

BEAVERTON, Oregon — July 26, 2018 —Biamp, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, announced the appointment of Mark Ebing as country manager for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg (Benelux). This new appointment is part of Biamp’s continued investment in the European region and will deepen its customer relations as the European AV market continues to grow.

“Biamp understands the uniqueness of the European market and will continue its focus on delivering the expertise needed in the Benelux region,” said Stephen Patterson, sales development director, Europe-Africa at Biamp. “Mark’s knowledge of the industry and the region is invaluable. He understands and anticipates customer needs and knows how to address them within an AV solution.”

Ebing joins Biamp from Shure, where he served as the Benelux sales manager for more than seven years. He was in charge of managing the system integrators throughout the region, building and maintaining relationships with consultants and clients, and for developing training content. Ebing also held sales roles that service the music and live sound events.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

