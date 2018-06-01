Biamp Welcomes Cisco® Introduction of Avnu®-Certified Catalyst® Switches

Avnu Certification of Cisco Catalyst Series Switches Expands Options for AVB/TSN Solutions

BEAVERTON, Oregon — June 1, 2018 —Biamp, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, announced that Tesira customers will have more AVB-capable switches to choose from when designing and installing AVB/TSN systems. The Cisco Catalyst family of switches includes the AVB-enabled 9300 and 9500 Series and the recently Avnu-certified 3650 and 3850 Series of switches. Avnu certification confirms interoperability for AVB systems using Catalyst switches. The announcement of AVB enablement for Catalyst Series switches indicates Cisco’s long-term commitment to AVB/TSN. The Avnu-certified firmware will be made available in an upcoming IOS release.

Image 1 of 1

“The Avnu certification of Cisco’s AVB-enabled Catalyst switches delivers the AVB interoperability the AV industry has been eagerly anticipating,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. “We’re excited about the increasing number of AVB-enabled switches coming onto the market for Biamp customers to choose from. Avnu certification now means that Cisco customers gain the benefits of AVB-based solutions while staying with their preferred switch vendor.”

The Cisco Catalyst family is the most widely deployed set of switches in the industry. Designed to simplify operations while offering an incredibly rich feature set, Catalyst switches are built to enable digitization of audio-video across multiple layers in the network for immersive, reliable, and cost-effective AV solutions. The Catalyst switches were the first in the industry to introduce capabilities that remain unique to Cisco switches — multi-gigabit ports (1/2.5/5/10 Gbps) in combination with 1/10/25/40 Gigabit Ethernet uplinks — providing maximum flexibility in connectivity speeds. In addition, both series support Cisco Universal Power Over Ethernet (UPOE) and PoE+.

“We are excited that our customers can take advantage of our Avnu-certified Catalyst switches to deliver unprecedented levels of efficiency and reliability in media transport over data networks. With a commitment to the Avnu Alliance and open standards, Cisco is giving the entire AV industry an opportunity to harness innovation through our intent-based networking,” said Muninder Sambi, vice president, product management at Cisco. “We’re very delighted to be showcasing our AVB solution in partnership with Biamp at InfoComm 2018.”

Biamp will feature an AVB-enabled Catalyst switch in its booth (C1954) at InfoComm 2018.

Information about Biamp can be found at www.biamp.com. For Biamp’s list of AVB-capable Ethernet switches, please visit http://bit.ly/2Lq6Sn5.

Information on Cisco’s AVB-enabled Catalyst switches is available at www.cisco.com/go/avb.

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2018, Booth C1954

# # #

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/180601Biamp.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/Cisco_C9500_AVB.jpg

Follow Biamp

Blog: blog.biamp.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BiampSystems

LinkedIn: linkd.in/1aO2hjy

Twitter: twitter.com/Biamp

YouTube: bit.ly/BiampYouTube