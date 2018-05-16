Biamp Systems Introduces Dedicated Consultant Program

Focus on Supporting Consultant Success With Resources to Streamline the Specification Process and Fulfill Customer Requirements

BEAVERTON, Oregon — May 16, 2018 —Biamp Systems, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, has announced its new Biamp Consultant Program. Spearheaded by L. William Nattress III, CTS-D, CTS-I, director of consultant relations, the program will provide key information and access to resources that streamline the process of identifying and specifying audiovisual (AV) solutions for any type of project — from transportation and business campuses to hospitality and higher education.

“We continue to evolve our partnership with consultants, looking for ways to add value, streamline their process, and increase productivity,” said Nattress. “Thanks to this new program, consultants will have dedicated resources, tools and expertise at their disposal to ensure that all audio and visual aspects of their projects are designed to meet their customers’ requirements.”

Formerly the Director of Channel Strategy – Paging at Biamp, Nattress has more than 35 years of experience in the professional AV industry, including more than 15 years in a leadership role at a preeminent global technology-consulting firm. Under Nattress’ direction the new Biamp Consultant Program will readily provide Biamp’s expertise and understanding of what consultants need for efficient, repeatable success. Consultants can expect increased specifying efficiency; one-on-one contact with a representative within their area; and quick understanding and information around products, solutions, and corresponding specifications.

More information on the Biamp Consultant Program and Biamp’s full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

