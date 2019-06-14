Biamp SageVue Adds Support for Cambridge Sound Masking Products

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2019, Booth 3742 & 5143

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12, 2019 — At InfoComm 2019, Biamp (booth 3742) will demo SageVue™ 2.1 with a host of expanded monitoring and management capabilities, including the power to control the world's leading sound masking technology found in Biamp's Cambridge QtPRO® and DynasoundPRO® solutions. Just six months after acquiring Cambridge Sound Management, Biamp is integrating Cambridge sound masking devices into its powerful, flexible, and effective SageVue browser-based monitoring and management platform. Now AV technology managers can use the same powerful, IT-friendly tools and customizable user interface to efficiently administer their Cambridge equipment alongside Tesira®, Devio®, and Crowd Mics™ systems.

"With the acquisition of Cambridge, we added an incredible lineup of advanced sound masking solutions to the Biamp portfolio. SageVue 2.1 demonstrates our commitment to quickly integrate new product lines and add them to the Biamp platform," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "SageVue 2.1 makes it significantly easier for the large installed base of our customers to manage their entire Biamp installation now including Cambridge sound masking with a single tool."

SageVue is included for no added charge with every Biamp system. In addition to managing and monitoring the complete family of Cambridge sound masking devices, the 2.1 release adds the following features:

• Easily discover and add Cambridge devices to SageVue

• View, acknowledge and dismiss faults

• Read Cambridge device details, including zone level and mute status, network details and location information

• Access a device's internal management console

Cambridge sound masking solutions help organizations of all sizes protect speech privacy, reduce noise distractions, and increase workplace productivity. The product family includes the QtPRO direct-field sound masking system and DynasoundPRO in-plenum sound masking solution.

The 2.1 release of the SageVue platform will be available Q3. For more information on Biamp's full product portfolio visit www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management™ QtPRO® and DynasoundPRO® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

