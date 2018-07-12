Biamp Expands Investment in European Region

New Technology and Engineering Sales Roles to Provide Increased Expertise

BEAVERTON, Oregon — July 10, 2018 —Biamp, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, announced the appointment of Brian Davies to the role of European technology architect. In addition, the company has promoted Dane Miller to field sales engineer. These new positions will strengthen Biamp’s global market leadership and provide additional resources for customers as the European AV market grows, with revenues expected to reach $43 billion by 2022, according to AVIXA’s AV Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report.

“As a global company, Biamp continually seeks ways we can deepen our commitment to the market and set the bar ever higher for customer satisfaction,” said Stephen Patterson, sales development director for Europe at Biamp. “As European customers seek out exceptional collaborative AV experiences and increase their appetite for AVoIP systems, Biamp will be there to provide expertise, guidance, and solutions. Establishing these new positions will ensure we continue to deliver the resources needed for distributor and integrator success throughout this growing region.”

As part of Biamp’s commitment to European customers, Davies will assist end-user customers and consultants in providing the right solutions to solve their business communication needs. A recognized industry expert, Davies has more than 24 years of advanced technical and sales experience with AV solutions. He previously held roles as development and technical director for several global companies and holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Kingston University as well as several industry programming and system design certifications.

In his new position, Miller will play a pivotal role in pre-sales projects and field sales engineering in Europe leveraging his vast AV experience that spans 10 years with Biamp. Previously, he was the international paging vertical market and business development manager and an applications engineer for Biamp. His technical knowledge has proved critical for in-depth system design help, onsite visits, and interpreting tender documents.

More information on Biamp’s full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

