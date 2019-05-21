Biamp Brings Award-Winning Sound Masking Technology to Australia and New Zealand

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2019, Booths 3742 & 5143

BEAVERTON, Ore. — May 21, 2019 — Biamp's market-leading Cambridge Sound Management™ sound masking technology is now available exclusively through Jands, the company's distributor in Australia and New Zealand. The Cambridge product line rounds out the complete Biamp offering available from Jands, which includes Tesira®, Devio®, Vocia®, Audia®, and Nexia® product lines.

"Through Jands, we're able to bring Cambridge's efficient, technologically advanced sound masking solutions to the region," said Jim Seretis, consultant liaison and business development manager for Australia and New Zealand at Biamp. "Protecting speech privacy combined with Biamp's other product features — like superior audio quality, network control, management, and security — continues to position Biamp as the end-to-end solutions provider."

"We are very excited to add Cambridge Sound Management to our product lineup. As we can all see, open office spaces and huddle rooms are the new normal, and the need for this technology will continue to increase," said Paul Mulholland, managing director at Jands. "Jands always strives to partner with leaders in technology and Biamp continues to be a world leader in AV solutions."

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Sydney, Jands is comprised of multiple locations for manufacturing, sales, and support serving the Australian and New Zealand market.

More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

Additional information on Jands can be found at www.jands.com.au.

