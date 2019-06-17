Biamp Awarded Industry Recognition for Cambridge Sound Masking Solution

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2019, Booth 3742

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 13, 2019 — Biamp announced that its Cambridge Sound Management QtPRO® direct-field sound masking system received Commercial Integrator (CI)'s 2019 BEST Award in the acoustical treatments category. Winners were selected by a panel of CI editors and top industry leaders based on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, and benefits to the installer. Only six months after acquiring Cambridge Sound Management, Biamp has seamlessly integrated this leading sound masking technology as part of its end-to-end solutions, evidence of Biamp's continued success in building comprehensive AV solutions that deliver extraordinary experiences.

"We are committed to providing comprehensive, end-to-end AV solutions for spaces of every size," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "Over 30,000 customers and more than half of the Fortune 500 companies depend on Cambridge sound masking technology as a solution to today's most difficult communication and collaboration challenge — how to stay focused and productive while working in an open office plan."

QtPRO is the most popular direct-field sound masking system available on the market. The QtPRO uniformly disperses a pre-tuned signal directly from the ceiling into a workspace, resulting in consistent, comfortable ambient sound throughout. Consisting of the Qt® emitter and a control module, the system only requires standard category cables for connection.

Cambridge sound masking solutions help organizations of all sizes protect speech privacy, reduce noise distractions, and increase workplace productivity. The product family includes the QtPRO direct-field sound masking system and the DynasoundPRO® Networked System, an in-plenum sound masking solution.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management™ QtPRO® and DynasoundPRO® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

