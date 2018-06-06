Biamp Adds AVB USB Expander With Bluetooth® Wireless Technology to Tesira® Platform

Tesira EX-UBT Audio Expander Simplifies Tesira Installations Requiring USB or Bluetooth Audio I/O

LAS VEGAS — June 6, 2018 — Biamp, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, today announced its new AVB USB audio expander, the Tesira EX-UBT. Designed for use in Tesira systems, the new expander provides a reliable digital audio interface via USB. Ideal for installations requiring USB connections not located in a rack or near other equipment, the Tesira EX-UBT is not limited by the specification-defined maximum USB connection length of 15 feet; the new Tesira EX-UBT is also can transport USB digital audio reliably throughout a customer’s network. It is also ideal for installations requiring multiple USB audio inputs or in projects using Tesira SERVER or SERVER-IO as the DSP adding an on-board USB connection.

“As USB connections become increasingly common, people want to be able to connect and go,” said Chris Fitzsimmons, product manager at Biamp. “The Tesira EX-UBT expander is designed to simplify installations and enable a seamless transition between technologies, whether you’re moving your mobile phone call into a conference room or want to add background music. Both capabilities are now possible within a very small device.”

The Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Tesira EX-UBT expander supports up to eight channels of configurable USB audio as well as Bluetooth wireless technology, which is enabled and configured through the Tesira software. Using Bluetooth, the EX-UBT provides integrators with a cable-free solution for teleconferencing using soft codecs, continuing a mobile phone call into a meeting room, or supplying background music such as in a hospitality setting. The EX-UBT is the perfect solution for a variety of room types and sizes that require USB audio delivered in a small form factor.

The Tesira EX-UBT expander will be available in Q3 of 2018. More information on Biamp’s full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

