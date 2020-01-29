BenQ InstaShow Wireless HDMI Presentation Systems Certified for Having No Found Network Vulnerabilities

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jan. 29, 2020 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display and collaboration solutions, today announced its InstaShow™ WDC10, WDC10C, and InstaShow S WDC20 screen mirroring systems for meeting rooms have been tested by Onward Security — a leading cybersecurity provider — and certified as having no critical and high-risk security vulnerabilities as based on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), version 3.0. InstaShow is not only the first screen-mirroring system of its kind to deliver true app- and software-free plug-and-play wireless HDMI presentation capabilities, but it also ensures that organizations are building a collaboration infrastructure certified to protect from known security vulnerabilities. The InstaShow family also meets the requirements for California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

"In today's world of networkable technology, it's incredibly easy to overlook how devices can gravely threaten security and personal data rights. Today's headlines are full of other wireless presentation systems that have failed to block network risks," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "The InstaShow wireless HDMI architecture was built from the ground up to minimize organizations' attack profiles and protect them from unexpected access, assure content from unauthorized viewing, and help them comply with emerging personal information laws. Onward Security's certification underscores our commitment to truly eliminate these threats within the commercial wireless HDMI screen-mirroring system category."

Onward Security performed repeated vulnerability scans on the BenQ InstaShow family based on CVSS. CVSS, a published standard used by organizations worldwide, provides a way to capture the principal characteristics of a vulnerability and produce a numerical score reflecting its severity. That score can then be translated into a qualitative representation (such as low, medium, high, and critical) to help organizations properly assess and prioritize their vulnerability management processes. Providing the best threat intelligence for enterprise and school networks, InstaShow is completely protected from all vulnerabilities tested within the CVSS standard.

With the InstaShow family of wireless HDMI screen mirroring systems, meeting attendees no longer have to awkwardly pass around a single cable, run risky third-party software, or acquire network access in order to present to meeting room displays. InstaShow features a unique, button-style HDMI transmitter design that requires no additional hardware or software downloads. As a result, it is simple and fast for schools and enterprises to deploy into any space. The family includes the InstaShow S WDC20 and the WDC10C for USB-C and WDC10 HDMI options. Users simply plug the transmitter into their laptop or notebook port and push the button to immediately share their screens without creating any network risks.

Onward Security develops and improves technologies and testing tools through its accumulated experience in product security assessment, security consulting service, and R&D capabilities. Onward's core mission is to provide professional, trusted, high-quality, and innovative security services and tools. The company has performed hundreds of cybersecurity drills, thoroughly tested more than 200 connected devices, and discovered more than 2,000 vulnerabilities.

Organizations interested in testing the InstaShow screen-mirroring system can take advantage of the BenQ Try and Buy program by signing up and selecting their preferred model. After 30 days, those that decide to purchase their InstaShow will receive $300 off the already attractive MSRP of $999 (WDC10), $1,099 (WDC10C), and $1,499 (WDC20).

More information on the BenQ InstaShow family of products is available available here.

The number-one-selling global projector brand powered by TI DLP technology, according to Futuresource, the BenQ digital lifestyle brand stands for "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," fusing ease of use with productivity and aesthetics with purpose-built engineering. BenQ is a world-leading human technology and professional solutions provider serving the enterprise, education, and entertainment markets.

