BenQ Expands True 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Lineup With Midrange Projector

COSTA MESA, Calif. — April 8, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced the new CinePrime HT5550, the latest 4K DLP projector in BenQ's home cinema portfolio capable of precisely reproducing 4K UHD HDR movies. Perfectly suited for dedicated home theaters and living rooms, the projector combines BenQ's HDR-PRO™ and CinematicColor™ DCI-P3 technologies to achieve all the clarity and depth of HDR content and 100% coverage of Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)'s DCI-P3 wide color gamut standard to deliver the picture just as the director intended.

"For film buffs, it's all in the details. However, achieving true cinematic quality has been expensive and technologically out of reach for all but the best home theaters," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business, education and CinePro solutions at BenQ America Corp. "The CinePrime HT5550 sets a new benchmark with BenQ's color accuracy and HDR capabilities to create a movie experience that's truly gratifying for movie enthusiasts of all levels."

Spectacular 4K UHD HDR Resolution with Full-Coverage DCI-P3 Color Gamut

The HT5550 CinePrime projector delivers true 4K performance with 3840x2160 resolution and 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame. Utilizing a pristine 4K-optimized optical system with six structured groups of all-glass lens elements for brilliant light transmission and ultimate image quality, the HT5550 produces spectacular clarity and sharpness across the entire screen. Rising above the competition, the projector blends real 4K resolution with the digital cinema industry's lofty DCI-P3 color standard, framing the ideal setting to view the latest 4K Blu-rays in glorious authentic colors as envisioned by filmmakers. Through BenQ's exclusive CinematicColor technology, the 4K UHD HDR projector provides100% coverage of the super wide DCI-P3 color space and 100% of Rec. 709, backed by individual factory color calibration reports, ensuring Delta E≤3 color accuracy.

In addition, BenQ's proprietary HDR-PRO technology brings HDR capabilities to projection. Supporting both HDR10 and HLG formats, HDR-PRO incorporates auto color and tone mapping techniques to offer superior brightness and contrast ranges as well as ideal image optimization, bringing out stunning 4K clarity and depth for vividly natural and realistic video quality.

Installation Flexibility for Any Space

For film buffs seeking sophisticated and customized cinema experiences, BenQ's proprietary CinemaMaster Video+ technology brings commercial quality digital cinema to the home with motion-adaptive 4K pixel enhancement, gorgeous color enhancement and natural flesh-tone rendition. Its modern, compact profile and light weight along with short throw, biz zoom and lens shift features facilitate installation and placement versatility. Ideal for any home theater, its generous 1.6X big zoom and 2D horizontal and vertical lens shift fit a wide range of home cinema possibilities. Powered by the world-renowned and Academy Award-winning DLP chipset that's used in 90% of the world's digital cinemas, it also delivers long-lasting picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity without maintenance or degradation.

With the success of the flagship BenQ CinePro HT9060 home cinema projector, SnapAV will be the only distributor carrying the HT5550 upon initial launch. Andras Balassy, product manager at SnapAV commented, "As reviews will attest, the HT9060 has taken the industry by storm with clarity, color accuracy, design and HDR implementation. The HT5550 builds on the HT9060's incredible momentum. This projector will round out our selection of DCI-P3 projectors, providing customers with all the benefits of UHD HDR content with BenQ's critically acclaimed HDR-PRO technology."

BenQ's CinePrime HT5550 4K UHD HDR projector will be available from the BenQ Store, SnapAV and other resellers beginning April 16th and retails for $2,499. More information on the full line of BenQ Professional Home Cinema Series is available at https://www.benq.com/en-us/projector/cineprime-home-cinema.html.

