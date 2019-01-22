BenQ Brings Meetings to Life With First 4K UHD HDR Laser Projectors

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jan. 22, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today unveiled two new 4K laser projectors designed to support 4K HDR presentations in boardrooms, huddle rooms, and collaborative spaces. The LK953ST and LK952 Blue Core displays are the first HDR laser projectors for business with razor-sharp 4K UHD resolution.

"In today's meeting places, participants are using MacBooks and other notebooks that output 4K resolution as standard, but until now, all that quality was lost in projection," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business, education and CinePro solutions at BenQ America Corp. "BenQ's LK Series laser projectors leverage technology engineered for our gaming monitors to support true 4K HDR output. For the first time, users can see that same arresting quality, revealing the fine details within complex spreadsheets and graphical content in perfect clarity and alignment. The result are images that pop with all the nuances you don't want to get lost, making meetings more effective and productive."

4K UHD HDR Image Quality for Flawless Presentation With Subtle Details

BenQ's LK952 and short-throw LK953ST 4K UHD HDR projectors produce 3840 x 2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, achieving CTA's UHD standard. Designed to handle a range of content requirements for corporate meeting places, the projectors generate 5,000 lumens of intense Blue Core laser-powered brightness for 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. They utilize the revolutionary 0.47" single-DMD DLP technology to deliver awe-inspiring clarity and crisply defined details for which iOS and high-end 4K notebooks are known for. To ensure a superior picture, BenQ's cutting-edge 4K Image Amplifying Technology further enhances the quality of projected images, while Pixel Enhancer 4K motion-adaptive edge enhancement detects changes in the color between an object and its background to produce sharp edges and precise surface textures.

Long-Lasting Quality and Enduring Reliability for Greater Total Cost of Ownership

Leveraging BenQ's industry-leading Blue Core laser light source, the 4K UHD HDR projectors allow facilities to eliminate the costs of lamps and filters that traditional projectors require. By incorporating BenQ's ingenious DustGuard technology, sealed laser modules protect the laser bank with a lock-and-key design that prevents dust accumulation to prolong the projectors' lifespan and deliver optimal performance and fully eliminate any flickering, abnormal colors, or even shutdown — significantly reducing service costs and downtime. The design has passed the dust-chamber test standard for the international dustproof rating of IP5X.

Presentation Versality

No two meeting spaces are exactly alike. That's why the LK series is designed to scale to the room's technology specifications. It features HDMI out to accommodate large multiscreen meeting rooms, delivering clear visibility for up to 80 participants. With HDMI, the projectors deliver a perfect digital signal directly from projector to projector or other HDMI display device with no signal degradation. As an option, BenQ's InstaShow collaboration tool provides one-button start for wireless presentations. The unique zero-software solution eliminates all the complexity of projector inputs and switching by allowing up to 16 presenters to wirelessly lead. They simply connect the device to their chosen OS or hardware platform, making vast improvements in meeting efficiency and productivity.

Fits Any Space

More and more enterprises are flipping unused spaces into robust collaboration environments. This requires a projector that can be easily adjusted and tailored to the diverse range of application scenarios in modern enterprises. With the new LK Series, integrators have versatile installation flexibility with horizontal and vertical lens shift and 360-degree rotation for projection onto ceilings, walls, floors or angled signage.

