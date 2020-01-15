BenQ Brings Its 'A' Game to FETC 2020

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jan. 8, 2020 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, will feature its latest classroom innovations at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Jan. 14-17, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. In Booth 2525, educators will see BenQ's full portfolio of classroom solutions that are designed to boost engagement while ensuring educators can stay focused on the content and preparing students for the new digital era. BenQ will display its RP Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), family of classroom projectors, and InstaShow wireless presentation system.

"Students today have to be prepared for what awaits them beyond the classroom, and in turn, schools have to not only select the best learning tools but also ensure their ease of use for teachers and IT administrators," said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager at BenQ America Corp. "Our smart classroom solutions smooth the path to collaborative active learning environments, and this year is no exception. We have a full suite of award-winning displays and demonstrations at FETC that will make technology decisions incredibly easy."

Healthy, Fun Interaction and Learning

BenQ's premium RP Series RP7501K IFP prioritizes healthy technology use with innovative capabilities that minimize the risks that are associated with increased screen usage, while allowing educators to create a personalized and engaging collaboration experience. The RP7501K was recently awarded Tech & Learning's 2019 Award of Excellence for its use across the Kankakee School District in Illinois. The IFP easily and affordably transitions K-12 classrooms to collaboration-based models of learning without introducing complex setups or workflows that require extensive training. Teachers can easily share a wide range of content, from text to videos and images, in 4K UHD resolution. It features a 20-point touchscreen with a multilayer coating of nontoxic nano ionic silver agent that kills most germs on contact and that decreases the risk of cross-infection in classrooms during simultaneous interaction. It also boasts advanced tools to create detailed artworks, presentations and other projects, as well as BenQ's Smart Eye-Care™ technology, which is certified to remove the blue light and flicker that can cause eye strain and CVS-related eye problems.

Laser-Focused Performance and Interactivity

Offering a powerful alternative to traditional lamp-based projectors and delivering optimized visuals and energy efficiency, BenQ has a full lineup of Blue Core laser projectors designed to fit any learning environment. The interactive ultra-short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW890UST, short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW820ST, and the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) ‎ LX810STD are powerful K-12 laser projectors from BenQ's BlueCore family that can be configured for either pen or touch interactivity. When combined with BenQ's PointWrite™ kit, the system transforms the classroom with an interactive surface that sparks creativity and learning possibilities. The BenQ WUXGA LU950 and WXGA LW720 BlueCore laser projectors will also be showcased. They deliver up to 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and feature BenQ's Dust Guard technology that hermetically seals the laser engine from dust to prolong the projectors' lifespan.

Affordable, Bright, Long-Lasting Projection

BenQ will also show models available from its budget-friendly projection families to fit a variety of learning environments. The SW921 features a 5000:1 contrast ratio and with BenQ's Colorific technology, imaging is optimized to deliver the most accurate, crisp and long-lasting quality via 1 billion colors. Eliminating both light burn and color degradation over extended usage and time, the projector reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) while WXGA resolution provides crisp and accurate image presentation. BenQ's 4,000-lumen MX731 delivers bright performance for lights-on presentation and features USB connectivity and the option for wireless presentation that's needed for collaborative, mobile device-friendly classrooms.

Secure, Plug-and-Play Wireless Presentations

At the show, BenQ will demonstrate the InstaShow WDC10C and S WDC20 models of its unique wireless presentation system. Enabling BYOD classrooms, InstaShow allows multiple presenters to lead from any device. InstaShow is the only presentation system of its kind to make collaboration truly intuitive, simple and secure without the awkwardness of passing around a single cable between multiple presenters, running risky third-party software, or acquiring network access. The WDC10C model is compatible with the growing plethora of devices utilizing USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. It is designed to host up from 16 presenters at a time and is interoperable with any OS or hardware platform while ensuring absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. It supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming capability to any display device.

The new BenQ InstaShow S expands the innovative and fully secure wireless presentation system with 4K resolution and the ability to present more screens simultaneously on the display (up to four) — all at a very budget-friendly price point. InstaShow S also enables the use of AV devices and non-traditional sources such as Chromebooks, Blu-ray players, document cameras, BrightSign, or Scala digital signage players, as well as monitors and projectors with HDMI out ports, to wirelessly transmit its signal to the display. Additionally, because it will support up to 32 different input sources — the highest on the market — the system is a cost-efficient wireless alternative to the traditional wired HDMI switcher. The InstaShow USB-C port can also support the native output of digital cameras. For instructors, InstaShow gives them the freedom to move around the room. For IT and technology managers, this is a presentation tool that doesn't impact the network and keeps data protected. Schools can mix and match InstaShow models in the same room, delivering connectivity for any notebook.

See Hands-On Demonstrations and Hear Real-Life Testimonies

At the booth, attendees can also catch informative educational sessions and hands-on demonstrations of BenQ's classroom solutions. Sessions will feature the real-life deployment and user experience from Melissa Fierro, the technology integration specialist at Kankakee School District in Illinois. The school district standardized on BenQ RP Series IFP education solutions after an extensive trial period with a range of brands. Presentations will be held at the BenQ Booth, 2525. For the full BenQ session schedule visit.

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.BenQ.com/.

