BenQ Adds Even More Flexibility to InstaShow Wireless Presentation System With USB-C Connectivity

COSTA MESA, Calif. — June 6, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced the expansion of its InstaShow wireless presentation system adding USB-C connectivity. BenQ's USB-C-optimized WDC10C InstaShow button transmitter joins the HDMI WDC10 to provide true plug-and-play wireless presentation capabilities to a plethora of diverse USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 devices, including MacBooks and other PCs. USB-C, the emerging standard for charging and transferring data, grants more power, faster transmission speeds and sends audio over a single connection. With InstaShow, organizations finally have a cost-effective system that eliminates setup hassles, collaboration obstacles and network security risks for meeting attendees and corporate IT managers while modernizing once-cluttered meeting rooms into state-of-the-art wireless collaboration suites.

"When we introduced our InstaShow technology three years ago, organizations were able to affordably support wireless meeting presentations with ease and elegance for the first time," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business development at BenQ America Corp. "With the proliferation of BYOD, presentations and meetings today are originating from a diverse range of devices that only have USB-C ports. Our new WDC10C furthers InstaShow's innovation while keeping pace with connectivity standards for a truly intuitive and streamlined collaboration experience."

InstaShow is the only presentation system of its kind to make meetings and collaboration truly intuitive, simple and secure without the awkwardness of passing around a single cable between multiple presenters, running risky third-party software or acquiring network access. Providing simple, fast deployment into any space, the new InstaShow model has no additional hardware or software requirements. It is designed to host up to 16 presenters at a time and is interoperable with any operating system or hardware platform while ensuring absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. The WDC10C supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming to any display device. In addition, the new USB-C model requires only a single connection to the source laptop for both video and power.

The new USB-C button transmitter is fully compatible with previous InstaShow WDC10 receivers, allowing organizations to easily expand their existing configurations to include USB-C wireless projection. Utilizing the HDMI out port of BenQ flat panels and laser projectors, multiple displays can be daisy-chained so that content is broadcast to more than one screen or moved from screen to screen for flexible room configurations. For instructors, InstaShow gives them the freedom to move around the room. For IT and technology managers, this is a presentation tool that doesn't impact the network and keeps data protected. The WDC10C button transmitter is fully compatible with current InstaShow receivers, allowing organizations to mix and match WDC10 (HDMI) and WDC10C (USB-C) buttons in the same room and offer connectivity for any device.

Its operational simplicity is matched by its elegant and minimalist aesthetics, unobtrusively complementing today's devices and modern décor with a clean, uncluttered, single-button, single-plug design.

The BenQ WDC10C wireless presentation system is now shipping. More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.benq.com. To access the BenQ security white paper and other InstaShow resources, interested parties should visit http://bit.ly/BenQ_InstaShow.

