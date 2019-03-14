Barnfind Launches China-Based Office

Beijing, China (March 11, 2019) — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport solutions, announces the opening of a new office in Beijing China, which will allow the company to provide greater customer support, service and sales to its highly-valued broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT and telecom customers in this key region. The opening of the new location, in partnership with long-time China distributor Digi-Red Electronic Equipment Co Ltd., strengthens the company’s position in the Asia-Pacific Region and signals further global growth for Barnfind. The announcement was made from headquarters in Norway by Barnfind CEO Wiggo Evensen who noted that the Company’s presence at the upcoming CCBN (China Content Broadcasting Network) 2019 in Beijing is providing the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the new office, and also introduce the new and innovative BTF1-41 frame to the region. Barnfind will be in in the Digi-Red Booth # 5503 at CCBN which will be held from March 21-23.

“After seeing continuous and successful sales growth in China and the overall Asia-Pacific market, Barnfind, working closely with our partner distributor Digi-Red, is very excited to open the doors of our newest office,expand our service and support and bring our advanced technology solutions to customers in this market,” says Evensen. “In addition, the new office will serve as a Barnfind Norway’s warehouse and service hub for any other Asian countries in need of our services. There are already a number of active projects underway inside and outside of China.”

At the upcoming CCBN show, Barnfind will be introducing its highly-anticipated, game-changing BTF1-41 frame to the Asian market. The frame is the company’s most advanced unit to date and the first BarnOne with multi-format 12G capacity that permits the conversion, routing and distribution of 4K content. 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 (4,4,4) capture, processing and distribution systems are helping broadcasters produce content never before imagined but they are hindered by the size of a facility or the location of a control room relative to the studio. The new BTF1-41 frame empowers engineering and production professionals to easily overcome these distance limitations by combining conversion to fiber (and back to copper), distribution and routing of 32+ signals in a 1 RU package. SDI signals (up to 12G-SDI), HDMI 2.0 feeds, CCU/CAM signaling, KVM and Ethernet can all be converted, distributed, transported and routed in one convenient and easy-to-use package.

The BTF1-41 frame’s future-proof technology addresses emerging formats such as 4K, HDMI 2.0 and IP 2110 with a network of functions that will support multiviewers, signal processing and compression in the future in addition to the traditional functionality for which Barnfind is known.

“This future-proof technology supports all emerging and all existing signal formats (including analog video) allowing facility designers and production engineers to utilize brand new and legacy technology in their work seamlessly with practically no distance limitations,” explains Evensen. “It serves as a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform that widens system design capabilities while permitting system reconfiguration on-the-fly.An optional mid-board section allows third-party vendor technology to be integrated into the platform guaranteeing its longevity and functionality will be upgraded constantly making it resistant to obsolescence. Visitors at CCBN this month, as well as at NAB next month, will see what the platform can offer now, but also get a glimpse of what it will be capable of in the future.”

"For years, Barnfind has been establishing itself in the Chinese market,” adds Barnfind's Elaine Sun, Sales Manager China. “With this new office, we have taken a very important step forward to increase our presence in this important region and address customer needs more efficiently and effectively.”

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), Ember+, BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s new website: http://www.barnfind.no.

