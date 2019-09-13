Barça Studios Chooses Riedel's MediorNet to Enable Video Between Studios, FC Barcelona Stadium, and FC Barcelona Sport City

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Sept. 13, 2019 — Riedel's MediorNet real-time signal network has been recently installed in Barcelona, Spain, to enable the sharing of video resources between Barça Studios (FC Barcelona TV and Media Center) in Sant Just Desvern, just outside of Barcelona; FC Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium in the center of Barcelona; and FC Barcelona Sport City, located in Sant Joan Despí. The MediorNet network not only connects Barça Studios with the Camp Nou Stadium and Sport City, but also facilitates decentralized signal acquisition, processing, and routing between different areas of the stadium using several Riedel MediorNet MicroN and MediorNet Compact PRO units. Barça Studios is the official broadcaster of FC Barcelona and is owned and operated by the football club.

The setup consists of a Compact PRO frame and nine MicroN app-driven devices equipped with the Standard and Processing Apps that handle connectivity between all three locations. CWDM optical multiplexing allows the connection between Barça Studios and Camp Nou to function redundantly on just two dark fibers. Five of the MicroN devices are used in the stadium: one on the pitch; one each in the TV compound, data processing room, and video scoreboard control room; and one as a mobile node that can be flexibly positioned anywhere in the stadium. The remaining four MicroN units, also equipped with the Standard and Processing Apps, are located in the Barça Studios and FC Barcelona Sports City.

"The built-in signal processing capabilities of MicroN allow us to take advantage of the device's onboard embedders/de-embedders, frame sync, frame store, and a timecode generator," said Xavier Fontoba, Audiovisual Operations Supervisor of Barça Studios. "The Processing App adds color correction in the RGB and YCbCr color spaces, up/down/cross-conversion, and two multiviewers — all of which streamline our workflows and eliminate single-purpose devices."

For control and operation, Barça Studios uses Riedel's MediorWorks software on its corporate network. For authorized users, 2300-Series SmartPanels loaded with the MediorNet Control App allow routing of signals directly from the panel.

"Ensuring total reliability and flexibility were the biggest challenges of this project," said Adrián Lorenzo, System Consultant for Southern Europe at Riedel. "With MediorNet we were able to deliver the perfect solution, providing the essential redundancies that the client required for their critical live TV and sports production environment."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs nearly 600 people in 24 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190913Riedel-BarcaStudios.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-BarcaStudios.zip

Photo Caption: Riedel's MediorNet real-time signal network has been recently installed to enable the sharing of video resources between Barça Studios and Camp Nou Stadium.

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications