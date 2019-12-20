Bannister Lake and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Extend Real-Time Data to Fuel Fan Engagement

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Dec. 18, 2019 — Bannister Lake announced today that long-time client Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has enhanced its real-time data offerings to sports fans using Bannister Lake's data management solution. Real-time NBA, NHL, and MLSE-generated in-house data is now being displayed in all the suites located in Scotiabank Arena.

Screens in the suites display real-time game statistics providing fans with a deeper understanding of the game and allowing them to track the performance of their favorite teams and players. MLSE ingests the data directly from the leagues, aggregates and manages the content through Chameleon, and then distributes it to the venue's signage system. Fans are exposed to targeted advertising along with game statistics populated within an overlaid L-Bar graphic.

"Bannister Lake now helps our venue effectively manage real-time data content and make it readily available in Scotiabank Arena," said David August, director of venue technology, MLSE. "Chameleon makes it easy to ingest, aggregate, and customize all kinds of data feeds without the need to write custom code."

MLSE displays real-time sports data using Chameleon in multiple locations within Scotiabank Arena. End-zone screens located at either end of the venue display game scores from around the NBA and NHL, and the main scoreboard screen displays specific team and player stats based on game action.

MLSE uses Chameleon's built-in RESTful API to reformat data and make it available to multiple digital signage platforms and graphics engines used to render data content. Chameleon allows MLSE staff to direct specific content to specific endpoints, granting them unlimited possibilities to customize the presentation.

"MLSE is another great example of a client who has fully embraced Chameleon and sees the incredible value of real-time data for impacting audiences," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "We are excited to push the boundaries with MLSE and work together on new data applications."

MLSE is currently testing new data use cases powered by Chameleon including corporate digital signage and entry-gate wait times.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

# # #

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/191218BannisterLake.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_MLSE_Suite_Display.jpg

Caption: MLSE VIP Suite Screen Displaying Game Data Aggregated and Managed by Bannister Lake's Chameleon.

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL_MLSE_Scotiabank_Arena.jpg

Caption: Bannister Lake's data management solution, Chameleon, powers MLSE's Scotiabank Arena signage to display real-time NBA, NHL and MLSE generated in-house data.

Follow Bannister Lake:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BannisterLake/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bannister-lake-software/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/bannisterlake YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyztFDpw_dx278QdroHlbDg