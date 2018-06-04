Axon Demonstrates Latest IP Control & Multiviewer Solutions At Broadcast Asia 2018

Visitors to this month’s Broadcast Asia in Singapore will see Axon Digital Design demonstrate an enhanced range of IP products and production tools designed to help broadcasters address the challenges of the move to IP. With audiences worldwide gearing up for an epic summer of sporting action, the team will also highlight how broadcasters and OB companies worldwide are using Axon solutions to capture the action from prestigious events such as Wimbledon, the FIFA World Cup, F1 and the Open Golf.

Leading the line-up is Axon’s the ever-popular Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which is fast becoming the de-facto control solution for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Scalable and fully-customizable, this open platform supports third-party integration - including within IP environments - and enables operators to undertake complex tasks with ease.

The showcase on Stand 4M2-05 includes the SynView Multiview solution, which is capable of handling both 4K and IP video formats. SynView is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. Future-proofed by design, this multiviewer can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.

Two models are currently available, each in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD resolution. The system can scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process 8 video channels.

Utah Scientific’s new 400 Series 3 hybrid digital router will be on display for the first time at Broadcast Asia - the perfect choice for high-density SDI coupled with the ability to create high-density IP signals from the same central frame. Backed by Utah Scientific’s renowned support and reliability, the 400 Series 3 can handle any number of IP and SDI professional video signal formats along with a number of audio and data formats.

Finally, the team will demonstrate Axon’s new MPEG Transport Stream Multiviewer. This multiviewer is part of Axon’s SMART DVB, a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, it enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the complete digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level.

