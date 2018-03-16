Axon Digital Design Appoints Andreas Wuth-Rausch as Business Development Manager

Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast network infrastructure products and solutions, has today announced the appointment of Andreas Wuth-Rausch as Business Development Manager for Germany.

Andreas joins Axon from Adder Technology where he was Business Development Manager Broadcast & Media. He has experience in managing national and international accounts as well as expertise in partner development.

“We feel Germany is an important broadcast market,” says Mina van de Pol, Axon’s Sales Director Continental Europe, to whom Andreas will report. “It’s really important for us to have a locally based person dedicated to the German market and fully available to support Axon’s clients and partners. We look forward to welcoming Andreas into our hard-working international team.”

“Axon’s infrastructure solutions are at the heart of many broadcast systems across the world and the company is both respected and trusted to deliver,” says Wuth-Rausch. “With the fast development of UHD and move to IP-workflows, it is an exciting time to join Axon, helping customers gain competitive advantage from these emerging technologies”.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.