Audinate to Showcase Dante Advancements and Training at IBC 2018

Addressing the radical reshaping of the broadcast enterprise around audio-over-IP, Audinate is showcasing a series of introductions and enhancements at IBC 2018. Audinate’s Dante Domain Manager, the IT-grade administration and control platform for AV systems, will receive a new upgrade. Audinate is also previewing Dante Updater, a new feature in Dante Controller that will automatically update firmware on devices from all partner manufacturers. Additionally, the company will demonstrate Dante support of SMPTE ST-2110 and will run an extensive training schedule the first day of the show.

“IBC is ground zero for innovation and change in media production,” noted Joshua Rush, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Products, Audinate. “The new products and features we are demonstrating at IBC underscore our commitment to have the Dante platform provide the performance, security and scalability to guide our partners and customers through this rapid shift to audio-over-IP.”

New Version of Dante Domain Manager

Audinate will showcase its update to Dante Domain Manager, Audinate’s award-winning network management software bringing administration and control to AV networks. This update provides advances in diagnostics, by providing a Network Diagnostics Report that gives instant visibility of basic network configuration, and advances in usability with the ability to edit domain names. Dante Domain Manager now has automatic discovery for legacy devices and increased support for larger networks, now supporting over 1,000 devices. For more information, please visit Audinate.com/DDM.

Dante Updater Preview

Audinate will preview Dante Updater at IBC, showcasing its benefits to device firmware management. Dante Updater allows devices to easily update with the latest firmware, adding to Dante’s innate interoperability, regardless of manufacturer.

For ease of use, Dante Updater will be installed with new versions of Dante Controller allowing it to be launched from the Controller software with the click of a button. It will automatically scan the Dante network, identifying devices for which it has new firmware available, or manufacturer software available, and downloads the required files from its own managed database.

Dante Support of SMPTE ST-2110

Audinate will also demonstrate its support of SMPTE ST-2110, first announced at NAB 2018. SMPTE ST-2110 is a new suite of standards developed by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers to support real-time media network distribution using IP network technology. When released, the SMPTE ST-2110 feature will be enabled through the Dante Domain Manager platform and firmware updates for Dante IP Core, Dante HC, Dante Brooklyn II and Dante Broadway.

Dante Certification Level 3 Training

Audinate will host a comprehensive Level 3 Dante Certification training on the first day of the show, September 14. This training, geared toward attendees already using Dante who are looking to create more advanced systems and learned best practices, will be located in The RAI, Room G104 at IBC. It will cover advanced networking concepts, mixed use cases, networking best practices and troubleshooting techniques. To register or for more information, please visit Audinate.com.

Audinate will highlight these advances at the annual IBC Show in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 14-18. IBC Show attendees are encouraged to visit Audinate at Hall 8, Stand A19 or visit Audinate.com to learn more.