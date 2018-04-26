Artel Video Systems at BroadcastAsia2018

USA Pavilion Stand 4Q2-03

At BroadcastAsia2018, Artel will feature three integrated, end-to-end, IP-centric demo areas specifically designed to address customers’ growing requirements as they migrate toward all-IP or hybrid IP-SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will showcase the company’s expanding portfolio, including solutions for SMPTE 2110, AES67, and SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless protection, as well as ARQ Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) OTT streaming.

New at BroadcastAsia2018 ­­— SMART Media Delivery Platform™

A finalist in the Connect category of the IABM Broadcast and Media (BaM) AwardsÔ for 2018, Artel’s SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a carrier-grade, software-defined platform with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The SMART Platform features four video ports for transporting video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to a 10G interface. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART Platform supports SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless switching, QoS, VLAN tagging, and traffic management. Because the platform is software-enabled, users can add to or upgrade its functionality via software download.

New atBroadcastAsia2018 — Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

The Quarra family offers the industry’s most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support the SMPTE ST 2110-10 standard for system timing and definition and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The Quarra switches are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested, and are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utility, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

New atBroadcastAsia2018 — ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT video applications. Because the ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, broadcasters can quickly add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite.

Standards-Based IP Transport With DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

At BroadcastAsia2018, Artel will feature its SMART Media Delivery Platform™ with its SMPTE standards-based IP solutions in the company’s modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

