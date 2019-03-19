Art Meets Technology: Mics on Bodies – USITT19 Tech Talk Hosted by Christopher Spahr of DPA Microphones

LONGMONT, CO,MARCH 19, 2019 – The United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) aims to advance the skills and knowledge of design, production and technology professionals in the industry. Each year the organization hosts its Annual Conference & Stage Expo in major cities across the country. During this year’s event, Christopher Spahr, U.S. vice president of sales and marketing for DPA Microphones, will present a “tech talk” focused on body-worn microphone solutions. The session, titled “DPA Microphones: Art Meets Technology: Mics on Bodies,” will be presented on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at the Costume Stage.

As part of this presentation, Spahr will host a valuable discussion that dives into ideal microphones for varying applications. He’ll also advise attendees about the proper placement and resulting acoustic characteristics of each position. DPA Microphones is among the leading body-worn microphone suppliers in the world, with a wide array of solutions available to meet any need.

Among the solutions that Spahr will present are DPA’s newest d:screet CORE 6060 and6061 SubminiatureLavaliers and d:fine CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone, which are just 3mm in size and feature the company’s TEC-nominated CORE by DPA amplification technology. All three options are available in a trio of color options with microdot connectors and an IP58 waterproof rating, which provides water and moisture resistance. The 6000 series capsules are omnidirectional and have a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 kHz. The d:screet 6060 lavalier has a noise floor of only 24 dB(A), while the d:screet 6061 lavalier and d:fine 6066 headset have noise floors of only 26 dB(A).

Though these are the smallest microphones on the market, 6060 Series offer the same clarity, consistency and durability of larger solutions, such as DPA’s 4060 CORE Series, which will also be presented. Included among these options is the d:screet 4060 CORE Omni Miniature Microphone Series and the d:screet 4660 CORE Heavy Duty Omni Microphone Series, which are each tailored to specific applications based on sensitivity, voltage and placement needs for studio, field, theatrical and musical performances.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit .

Follow DPA Microphones:

Facebook: @DPAmicrophones

Twitter: @DPAmicrophones

LinkedIn: DPA Microphones A/S

Instagram: dpa microphones

Youtube: DPAmicrophones