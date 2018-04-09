AMP VISUAL TV Equips Newest 4K HDR OB Van With Extensive MediorNet Installation

LAS VEGAS — April 9, 2018 — TV coverage specialist AMP VISUAL TV, an innovator in the design of outside broadcast (OB) vans for remote video productions, has outfitted its newest 4K HDR OB van — Millenium 6 — with an extensive complement of Riedel Communications equipment. Following the successful deployment of its Millenium Signature 12 (MS12) OB van, AMP VISUAL TV has again invested in Riedel gear to ensure flexible, reliable communications and signal transport within Millenium 6.

Image 1 of 1

“By basing our OB vans on MediorNet and other Riedel systems, we enjoy a great deal of freedom in creating the sophisticated media infrastructures critical to modern productions,” said François Valadoux, Chief Technology Officer at AMP VISUAL TV. “In our experience, Riedel gear delivers the performance we require and the flexibility we need to address the demands of working in 4K. It was an obvious choice for our newest OB van.”

AMP VISUAL TV has one of Europe’s largest and most innovative fleets of OB vans engineered to meet the requirements of global entertainment events, television studios, and sports competitions. The company has given Millenium 6 the benefit of beautiful workspaces with wood-paneling highlights, as well as a robust Riedel MediorNet real-time media network supporting as many as 26 wired and wireless cameras, a multiviewer monitor wall, and Artist (wired) and Bolero (wireless) intercom systems.

Designed to handle most major productions, AMP VISUAL TV’s Millenium OB vans boast a rich blend of space, comfort, ergonomics, and power — the perfect conditions for producing any kind of program. With a modular design and mobile partition system adapted from its older sibling, MS12, the new van is an extensible semitrailer that incorporates flexible workspaces. For example, using a partition system, the production area can be split into two spaces. Their RF-12 fly packs can then be easily added to further extend their 4K production capabilities.

With similar Riedel systems installed in both MS12 and Millenium 6, members of the production team can easily shift from one van to the other as the production schedule demands. Familiarity with Riedel gear allows them to hit the ground running rather than spend time coming up to speed on new equipment and workflows.

“Millenium 6 represents an unprecedented combination of technology and serenity, giving production teams maximum power in minimum space without compromising ergonomics and aesthetics,” said Franck Berger, General Manager for France and Africa at Riedel Communications. “With its sophisticated technology and calming ambiance, this OB van will be a popular choice for producers of high-profile events across Europe.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180409AMP.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_AMP_M6.jpeg

Description of Photo: Following the successful deployment of its Millenium Signature 12 (MS12) OB van, AMP VISUAL TV has again invested in Riedel gear to ensure flexible, reliable communications and signal transport within Millenium 6.