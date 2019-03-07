all3media international and KnoxMediaHub announce long-term strategic partnership to manage content in the cloud

LONDON, 7 February 2019 — all3media international (a3mi), one of the UK's leading distribution companies, has announced that it will integrate its existing systems with Barcelona-based KnoxMediaHub (KMH) - an informational technology firm offering cloud storage solutions - in order to streamline internal workflows and continue a3mi’s recent growth in sales.



Using KMH, the entire a3mi catalogue consisting of 11,000 hours of content will be made accessible across all regional offices in Europe, America and the Asia Pacific.



John Wagener, a3mi COO, said, “We have seen huge growth in our business and in the demand for our content. KMH quickly understood the challenges we were facing and offered a highly customisable platform to address those requirements. Following the recent completion of Phase 1 of the integration project, we are extremely pleased with the flexibility the KMH solution offers and their commitment to develop new functionality for future needs.”



KMH Founder and CEO, Santiago Miralles, said, "We are very pleased to be helping a3mi lead the industry to the cloud, which will be an inevitable requirement for content businesses to cope with changing workflows as well as the volume and size of media files and their associated processing needs.”

About all3media international

all3media international is the distribution arm of the all3media group. We promote and license a catalogue of award-winning TV programmes and formats to broadcasters and media platforms across the globe. Over 1,000 broadcast, DVD and digital platform clients from over 200 countries entertain their audiences with the content we supply.

About Knox Media Hub

Knox Media Hub (KMH) provides a SaaS Cloud-based solution that takes care of many video processing operations and executes them in the cloud where the resources are unlimited. In addition, suppliers, partners and clients can connect into a collaborative workspace making jobs very easy.

