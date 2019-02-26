AJA Ships IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI SMPTE ST 2110 Mini-Converters

Grass Valley, CA (February 26, 2019) — AJA Video Systems is now shipping two new SMPTE ST 2110 IP video Mini-Converters. The IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI are compact, quiet and powerful video and audio receivers that are capable of bridging 10-bit HD IP video signals to HDMI and SDI. Both models are equipped with dual 10 GigE SFP+ cages for hitless switching, providing redundancy protection in critical distribution and monitoring applications.

IPR-10G2-HDMI supports monitoring of SMPTE ST 2110 signals via HDMI up to HD 60p and includes a full-size HDMI 1.4b video output with up to 8-channels of embedded audio. IPR-10G2-SDI provides SMPTE ST 2110 monitoring up to HD 60p via dual mirrored 3G-SDI outputs, with up to 16-channels of embedded audio. Both models are ideal for seamless integration into green-field SMPTE ST 2110 facilities, or existing baseband environments including master control, trucks or edit suites.

Additional IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI feature highlights include:

ïRugged, compact, fanless design

ïNMOS for Discovery, Registration and Control (IS-04 v1.2 & IS-05 v1.0)

ïEmber+ or AJA REST API for Control

ïTwo 10 GigE SFP+ cages for media LAN, with status light

ïOne 1 GigE RJ45 socket for control LAN, with status light, for simple setup and configuration via web-browser

ïOne mini-USB port for an alternative fast and simple network setup with AJA’s free eMini-Setup software

ïFull 10-bit pixel processing pipeline

ïIPR-10G2-HDMI supports up to 1920x1080 60p, YCbCr 4:2:2, or RGB 4:4:4

ïIPR-10G2-SDI supports up to 1920x1080 60p, YCbCr 4:2:2

ïTwo RCA analog audio outputs

ïFive-year warranty and support

Pricing and Availability

IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI are now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1295 US MSRP each. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/category/mini-converters.

