AJA Releases Desktop Software v15 for KONA, Io and T-TAP

Today at Inter BEE 2018, AJA Video Systems announced that Desktop Software v15 is now available as a free download for KONA, Io and T-TAP products.

Desktop Software v15 introduces support for KONA 5, the latest generation of AJA’s industry-leading KONA desktop I/O product line. The update adds interoperability for KONA 5 with a range of creative applications from Adobe, Apple, Avid, Telestream and others via AJA’s integrated application plug-ins and drivers.

Additionally, the Desktop Software v15 update introduces new AJA Control Room full-screen playback and host system audio monitoring, enabling media assets to be previewed in Control Room via a computer monitor and speakers without AJA hardware attached. This update allows facilities to use the free macOS, Windows or Linux application as a stand-alone professional software player for high-quality media up to 4K resolution. KONA HDMI customers can also now use the system audio output and full screen playback to monitor audio and picture from incoming HDMI sources without the need for a separate output device.

Desktop Software v15 also includes valuable enhancements across the full range of KONA and Io products, plus T-TAP.

Pricing and Availability

Desktop Software v15 is currently available as a free download from AJA’s support page. To download the update, visit: https://www.aja.com/support

