AIMS Introduces Updated IP Standards Roadmap, Adding the JT-NM Tech Stack

BOTHELL, Wash. — Aug. 27, 2019 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today released a significant update to the AIMS roadmap for a standards-based approach to applying IP technologies in broadcast operations. The latest roadmap includes an important addition: JT-NM TR-1001-1, also known as the JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1. Developed by the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) to automate installation and eliminate complexity, JT-NM TR-1001-1 provides specifications and guidance designed to make SMPTE ST 2110-based systems easier to deploy and operate, leading to greater efficiencies for broadcasters.

The addition of the JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1 to the AIMS roadmap is the latest in a progression of IP-based standards that launched with SMPTE ST 2022-6, which established an SDI-over-IP baseline, then added AES67 for audio over IP, and followed with SMPTE ST 2110 for standardized transport of audio, video, and ANC. JT-NM TR-1001-1 enables the creation of network environments in which end users can take delivery of new equipment (compliant to the recommendation), connect it to their networks, and configure it for use with a minimum amount of human interaction. The JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1 summarizes relevant standards, specifications, and documents specific to additional constraints related to this domain of use.

JT-NM TR-1001-1 consists of four areas:

• The network environment defines use of Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for time synchronization of IP flows in the network, DHCP for IP address assignment, LLDP for devices to identify themselves to the media network switches, and DNS-SD for service discovery when using AMWA NMOS IS-04.

• Discovery and registration using AMWA NMOS IS-04 to discover compliant devices on a network and register them with a central registration server that will enable the control system(s) to know what devices are active and are compatible on the network.

• Connection management using AMWA NMOS IS-05 to control switching between IP flows on the network.

• System resource, specifying system-wide constants used by all devices on the network, such as PTP and IS-04.

At IBC2019 Sept. 13-17, the JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1 will be a highlight of the IP Showcase in Room E106/E107 at the RAI Amsterdam. Attendees will be able to learn more about TR-1001-1 and talk to experts about the capabilities it enables. In addition, the JT-NM Tested program will give visitors a firsthand look at vendors that have implemented aspects of the new JT-NM TR 1001-1 specification.

"The JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1 is a critical link in the continuum of standards that are easing the broadcast industry's transition to IP operations. Now that the industry is seeing broader and more mainstream IP deployments, JT-NM TR 1001-1 will play a key role in making IP installation and operation easier and more straightforward," said Andy Warman, board member, AIMS. "We'd like to encourage IBC2019 attendees to stop by the IP Showcase, where they can learn a lot more about the AIMS roadmap, including JT-NM TR 1001-1."

