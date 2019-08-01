Early-Bird Registration for AES New York Convention Ending Soon – Best Pricing and Options Available Through August 1

— AES New York attendees can save valuable time and money by registering now for the pro audio event of the year —

New York, NY — Early-Bird pricing and options for AES New York 2019 Pro Audio Convention ends on August 1. All Access registration is the ticket to everything the largest dedicated pro audio event and exhibition of the year has to offer – four full days of the best in pro audio education, gear, networking opportunities, and much more. Offering the latest in science and technology in the fields of Studio Recording, Home Recording, Music Production, Electronic Dance Music, DJ, Live Sound, Theater Sound, Broadcast and Streaming, Networked Audio, Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality, Game Audio, Sound for Picture, Product Development, and other related areas of the industry, AES New York is the place to be for pro audio inspiration and education.

Taking place October 16 – 19 (Exhibition and Inspiration Stage open October 16 – 18), the AES New York Convention will once again host the biggest names in professional audio, offering exclusive insights and presentations on the latest technologies and techniques for improving your sound and workflow. This year’s AES New York Convention will host over 330 Technical Program sessions (requires All Access badge) in addition to over 300 brands represented on the exhibition floor, three floors of demo rooms, over 100 Inspiration Stage presentations, and other opportunities to make the most of your convention experience.

Early Bird registration will end August 1. Information and registration are available at aesshow.com.